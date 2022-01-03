CDC would recommend that those infected without symptoms be tested after 5 days of isolation | Univision Salud News
As the omicron variant of covid-19 spreads across the United States, top federal health officials consider adding a negative test to their five-day isolation recommendations for asymptomatic Americans who contract the coronavirus, Anthony Fauci, the White House’s top medical adviser, said Sunday.
Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are now looking at including negative coronavirus testing as part of their guidelines after receiving considerable “rejection” of the updated recommendations last week.
Under the recommendations of December 27, the isolation period for people infected with coronavirus was reduced to five days, from 10, if they stop feeling symptoms or do not have a fever. After that time, they are asked to wear a mask for the next five days when they are with other people.
Since then, many health professionals have criticized the guidelines for not having included a negative antigen test as one of the requirements for exiting isolation.
“There has been some concern about why we did not ask people in the five day period get tested “Fauci explained. “Looking at it again, it could be considered an option, that testing is part of that, and I think we will hear more about it from the CDC in the next few days,” he added.
An accelerated increase in omicron infections
Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, claimed that the United States practically has registered a “vertical increase” in new cases, that now average 400,000 cases a day, and that hospitalizations have increased as well.
“We are definitely in the middle of a wave and a very serious rebound in cases,” he said. “The acceleration of the cases that we have seen is unprecedented, it has gone far beyond anything else we have seen before.”
Fauci said he is concerned that the omicron variant will overwhelm the US health care system and cause a “major disruption” to other essential services.
“When I say a great alteration, there will undoubtedly be tensions in the system and by the system I mean people with any type of job (…) especially in critical jobs so that society continues to function normallyFauci warned.
“We already know that there are reports from fire departments, police departments in different cities that 10, 20, 25 and sometimes 30% of people are sick. Additionally, it is something we have to worry about because we want to make sure that we do not have such a serious impact on society that there is a disruption. I hope that doesn’t happen ”, he explained.
Although there is “accumulating evidence” that omicron could carry a less serious disease, he cautioned that the data is still early. Fauci said he is particularly concerned about the tens of millions of unvaccinated Americans, because “a good number of them will contract a serious disease.”
He urged Americans who have not yet been vaccinated and who have not yet received reinforcements to do so and to wear a mask indoors to protect themselves. and mitigate the current increase in cases in the United States.
Fauci spoke on Sunday TV shows This Week of ABC and State of the Union from CNN.