Carlos Rodríguez traveled to CDMX to report with La Maquina

Carlos Rodriguez already has a clear future. The midfielder will wear the jersey of Blue Cross from the next tournament. This Sunday he was captured at the Monterrey airport on his way to Mexico City.

Although everything is now settled, the flyer kindly told reporters that at the moment he could not comment. The flyer received signs of support as he said goodbye.

After not agreeing with the striped directive, Rodríguez chose to accept the proposal of Cruz Azul, a club that exchanged Luis Romo to get the services of the Monterrey youth squad.

And so was the farewell to the last jewel in the quarry of @Stripes. ‘Charly’ Rodríguez leaves with: MX League

2 Concachampions

MX Cup

Rodríguez was a two-time champion of the Concachampions (2019 and 2021), once from Copa MX (2018) and also won Liga MX at Apertura 2019.

Rodríguez was a two-time champion of the Concachampions (2019 and 2021), once from Copa MX (2018) and also won Liga MX at Apertura 2019. His most outstanding moment in striped dress was presented at the Club World Cup 2019, when he had an excellent performance before the Liverpool.

The good level that he showed in Rayados, a team to which he returned after passing through the Second B of Spain with Toledo, has earned him numerous calls to the Mexican team, as well as being a medalist in Tokyo 2020.

