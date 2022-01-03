Cara Delevigne and Selena Gomez get a stunning matching rose tattooed as a token of their (pretty) friendship

Friendship between Cara delevigne Y Selena Gomez It is going from strength to strength, so much so that they wanted to seal it with a great set tattoo. Rose shaped and watercolor style in bright colors, this tattoo It is so large that it does not go unnoticed. If a few weeks ago we noticed the design on the back of the singer’s back, now we see it spotlight, appreciating all the details.

A rose with a watercolor effect in XXL size

Designed at Bang Bang NY Tattoo Studio, this faded rose decorates Selena’s back and one side of Cara’s ribs. In pink tones and XXL size, the tattoo artist himself assured that,

I had a lot of fun doing these tattoos, thank you for always trusting my Face. FYI, I haven’t said anything until the end but these were my first watercolor effect tattoos.

Signed by Keith McCurdy, a few weeks ago the tattoo artist hung a picture of Selena on her back with a coat placed backwards that left her skin exposed. There you could sense the new design on the skin, although it was not well appreciated what it was. As a symbol of friendship, the singer and the model are already posing with the new design.

Photos | Instagram @selenagomez, @bangbangnyc