Cancer fan detects coach and “changes her life” | Video

He watched, he acted, and he won …

Brian ‘Red’ Hamilton lived the most important game of his life on October 23 when, thanks to a fan, he managed to identify a disease that could have cost you your life.

The assistant coach in the NH Vancouver CanucksL was sitting on the bench during the match in front of the Seattle Kraken when a medical student called Nadia popovic noticed something weird about her neck and decided to write him a message to warn him of the importance of seeing a doctor as soon as possible. “The mole on the back of your neck is cancer.”

Two days later he went to the hospital and there he was diagnosed with a stage two melanoma requiring emergency intervention. “His instincts were right and that mole on my neck was a malignant melanoma and thanks to his persistence and the quick work of the doctors he is no longer there (…). The message you showed me on your mobile will be forever etched in my brain and it has made it possible for me to stay alive, “he said. Hamilton.

The Seattle franchise and press They tried to find the 22 year old that aspires to become a doctor very soon and what did the Hamilton melanoma with some of the patients he had seen during his practices in hospitals.

“He looked at my phone and walked away, and I thought maybe he was already aware of the problem. I am very happy to have been able to help “, declared Nadia, that this weekend has been able to meet again with Hamilton thanks to the magic of social networks.

A meeting full of emotion

In the new match that the Canucks in front of Kraken in Seattle, both know have been able to know and have had a little chat after sharing a hug with a strong emotional charge.

Hamilton thanked Nadia for the gesture, in the same way as the Vancouver Canucks through your profile Twitter: “Nadia, your kindness, compassion and everything you did to help someone else is admirable. We already know that you will be a great doctor when you complete medical school“. The two franchises They gave Nadia $ 10,000 to help her with her college studies.

(With information from ACE)