Camila Cabello Receives $ 4.3 Million For Burglary At A Hollywood Hills Villa | In Spanish.
Less than a year after breaking into her Hollywood Hills villa, singer Camila Cabello sold the place for $ 4.3 million.
It’s a happy ending for the “Cinderella” star, who paid $ 3.375 million for the 1970 home in 2019. He also received $ 350,000 more than the posted price, the buyer found in less than two weeks.
Charming, the property opens onto a private garden and ivy-spattered white stucco exterior. Worked iron lined door leading to designer space with tile floor, glass walls, and colorful fireplace.
During her two-year stay, Cabello converted a guest room into a recording studio and added a voice booth in the garage. After the robbery, he also installed security cameras and alarm and intercom systems throughout the 3,570-square-foot floor plan.
The plot is less than six hectares, but manages to squeeze in a variety of outdoor spaces. Sliding doors open directly to the saltwater pool behind the house and many balconies and a raised lounge can be seen over the flower space above. There is also a dining deck, fire pit, fireplace, and loggia with a lighted countertop with an outdoor kitchen.
Compass’ Denise Rosner held the record. Scott Moore of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.
Cabello, 24, became famous as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, which competed on the reality show “The X Factor.” As a solo artist, he received three Grammy nominations and won two Latin Grammy Awards for the hits “Havana” and “Never Be the Same.”