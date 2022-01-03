Camila Cabello disconnects from social networks

Camila Cabello has spent these weeks on vacation with his family, but he has done it in a very particular way, because, for this, he has decided Disappear from the networks! The singer has moved away from social networks to detoxify from them, but now she is back!

The funny thing about this whole thing is that Camila put her nets aside, but only until January 1 and we cannot help but wonder, will it have been enough to heal all their sorrows? The blackout of social networks has been a week, a time not too long to detox from the weight of fame, retweets, emojis and hundreds of thousands of followers. Camila Cabello is on the cusp of fame Since she was a teenager, she has only been 24 years old, which translates into a decade of maximum exposure to the media.

Against all odds, Camila made the decision after premiering I’ll be home for Christmas, his special version of the Christmas carol, with mariachis included. And the singer did not show symptoms of wanting to take this vacation from the networks, especially when, after breaking her relationship with Shawn Mendes, when she was being more active than ever. Be that as it may, Camila left, but she has already returned, just to say hello to us for the New Year.