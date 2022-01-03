Britney Spears stops following her sister Jamie Lynn on Instagram

Without a doubt, 2021 is a year that Britney Spears will remember all his life, since it was on November 11 that the judge Brenda penny It put an end to the legal guardianship that had been over her since 2008 and, which controlled practically all aspects of her life, from the financial, through the professional and even the personal.

To reach this resolution, Britney had to face for several years in court against her father, Jamie spears, the main person in charge of the tutelage that was maintained over the singer for 13 years and who is better known throughout the world as “The Princess of Pop.”

(Jamie Spears and Britney Spears / AFP)

With the recent celebrations of the New Year, Britney did not want to miss the opportunity to highlight that one of the best things that happened to her during 2021 was precisely to regain her freedom, for that, on December 30 she uploaded a video in which she looks like they free hundreds of birds from cages on a road and, to which he added the song “Infinity” by Jaymes young.

“Symbolic of my year this year,” Spears wrote, making clear the happiness of being a free person with the ability to make their own decisions. This was demonstrated precisely in the first hours of this 2022, when it was revealed that Britney had decided to stop following her sister on Instagram Jamie Lynn Spears.

According to what can be observed in Britney’s profile, which is followed by more than 38 million followers, is that she only follows 46 accounts, almost all, of people dedicated to music and celebrities who publicly showed their support during his fight to remove guardianship as Paris Hilton, Dua Lipa, Will Smith, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Elton John, Adele, Kate Hudson, Paul McCartney, Jimmy Fallon, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Janet Jackson, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Kate Perry , Madonna and her fiance Saint Asghari.

It is no secret to anyone that Britney, also accuses her sister of committing abuse on her while the guardianship was active, as in 2017 she made public her rejection that Jamie Lynn Spears was allowed to sing remixes of her songs when she was prohibited from doing so. “I do not like that my sister has appeared at an awards ceremony [Radio Disney Music Awards 2017] and have performed my songs for remixes “and added” My supposed support system hurt me deeply! “

(Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears / Getty Images)