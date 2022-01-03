Britney Spears stops following her sister Jamie Lynn on Instagram

Britney Spears started the year enjoying his long-awaited Liberty after 2021 became an extensive legal battle for the singer who managed to put an end to it to the guardianship in charge of his father, Jamie Spears, who kept her under constant surveillance and prevented her have your own decisions. But, the artist has made it clear that other people from her close environment took advantage of her fame or refused to help her, one of them her sister: Jamie Lynn Spears.

Everything indicates that the interpreter of “Baby One More Time” wants to leave behind all those members of her family or friends who benefited from her career. And is that the distance between Britney Spears and her sister took greater strength now than the singer stopped following her on Instagram.

The singer had made it clear that she is estranged from several family members, including Jamie Lynn Spears. Now, Britney took a step further to break all ties with her sister, who still follows her on the social network.

Currently, Britney Spears follows less than 50 personalities from the artistic environment, among them is Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Paris Hilton, Noah Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Will Smith, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez Y Lady Gaga.

What happened between Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears?

It was during the aforementioned hearing that Britney Spears commented that she intended to sue “her entire family” because no one was willing to support her. These statements put the singer’s sister, Jamie Lynn, in the spotlight, and some netizens even accused her of benefiting from legal guardianship.

For his part, Jamie Lynn Spears published in June 2021 a video where he spoke for the first time about the legal process that his sister faced. The actress said that she had not wanted to talk about it because she was waiting for Britney Spears to expose herself the reasons for requesting to be released from her father’s “abusive” guardianship.

“The only reason I haven’t done it before is because I felt that, before my sister could speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it was not my place and that it was not the right thing to do (. ..) But now that she has spoken very clearly and said what she had to say, I feel like I can follow her example and say what I feel I have to say, “he mentioned.

He continued: “I have made a very conscious decision in my life to participate only in her life as her sister, as an aunt to her children. Perhaps I did not support her as the public would like with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you. that I have supported my sister, long before there was a hashtag and I will support her long after, “he said.

Since he regained his Liberty and was able to make use of his fortune again, Britney Spears has taken to her social networks to share her plans, both wedding and musical projects. Although he has also expressed the fear he has of making a mistake and how difficult it has been for him to recover from his father’s abuse.

Jamie Lynn Spears addresses Britney’s conservatorship testimony in newly shared Instagram stories: “I think it’s extremely clear since the day I was born I’ve only loved, adored, and supported my sister … I have nothing to gain or lose … This situation does not affect me” pic.twitter.com/Symqw4zPYw – Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 28, 2021

