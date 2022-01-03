Best HBO Max Movies With Unexpected Endings

The movie theater it reaches us, we like it and drives us crazy for many reasons. There are those who choose to enjoy works with an intense background, of those that remain etched in your conscience for a long time, and those who enjoy the most artistic part. However, you will not deny us that enjoying works that almost completely change the narrative in their final moments It is something as interesting as it is shocking. If you want to enjoy these types of movies, where do you end up? hallucinated in its final stretch, stay with this article from recommendations, as we recommended you at the time films of the 90s on that platform.

Under the direction of David Fincher, this film, starring Brad Pitt Y Morgan freeman, tells us about the investigation of several murders with a common point and that is that all of them are related to the seven deadly sins. If the title is almost a masterpiece in its development, wait to see the final moments, because this work holds us one of the most spectacular surprises in the history of modern cinema. By the way, better see this film, available in HBO Max, with nothing on his stomach, because some of his scenes are quite graphic.

Year: 1995

Genre: thriller

Approximate duration: 126 minutes

Fight club

We can’t explain the whole argument cover to cover as a whole, but we can give you some brushstrokes, in case you haven’t seen the magnificent production of David Fincher, one more time. Work in a office, suffering from insomnia, and dedicate yourself to soap making seem trades that have nothing to do with it, although protagonists from the film manage to converge on a cruel and ruthless world where a mysterious club, where it is fought clandestinely, seems to be the center of a social revolution that is about to explode. The revolution what caused this film, now available in HBO Max, still resonates in the consciences of millions of people around the world.

Year: 1999

Genre: thriller

Approximate duration: 139 minutes

Life imprisonment

When a important position of a Bank is accused of the murder of his wife and the lover of her, nothing can prevent her from going to the shawshank prison with a life sentence. During the first months of your stay meet Ellis Boyd Redding, who will be his way of redemption in his own prison, as well as a perfect ally to avoid the multitude of problems that can arise in jail. A escape plan It seems that it will put an end to his adventure in prison, but we do not want to reveal too much the plot of the film, available in HBO Max, so you can judge it for yourself.

Year: 1994

Genre: drama

Approximate duration: 136 minutes

Lost

Overcome the disappearance of your own woman, in this case the protagonist of the headband, available in HBO Max, Nick, interpreted by Ben affleck, it can be somewhat traumatic. However, with the shadow of suspicion about Nick himself, the film explores a much darker side of the human being, showing us to what limits we can go to obtain the truth and what we are capable of supporting. We do not want to reveal more information about the film, but simply to mention that we are facing a work by David Fincher It should be enough for you to run to see her immediately.

Year 2014

Genre: thriller

Approximate duration: 148 minutes

Shutter Island

From the hand of the prolific Martin Scorsese and with the participation of stars of the stature of Leonardo Dicaprio, Mark Ruffalo or Ben kingsley, is film from HBO Max tells us the story of a couple of detectives what should go to a psychiatric hospital remote, away from it all in one Island not very accessible, for investigate the disappearance of a young woman patient. However, when they arrive at the facility, their sanity will begin to crack, since who rules in that mysterious building it seems to have dark intentionsboth with their own patients and with the researchers. Once again, Martin’s genius will put us to the test as spectators.

Year 2010

Genre: suspense

Approximate duration: 132 minutes

The talent of Mr. Ripley

Is film, available in HBO Max and directed by Anthony Minghella, invites us to meet Tom Ripley, played by Matt Damon, who will be the protagonist of the plot, being a young what does it get dupe a millionaire to lend him money and to be able to go to Italy to bring his son home. However, when Tom meets Dickie, he will quickly see that the carefree and luxurious lifestyle that this practice could be what you have always been looking for, so you will find a way to continue among the most prominent members of high society.

Year: 1999

Genre: drama

Approximate duration: 133 minutes

The Wizard of Oz

It is impossible that anyone who reads this article has not heard about this title, although it is usually more common not to have seen it, since the Classic movies they don’t appeal to the young audience. East movie classic, living history of it, invites us to dream of far away places and with adventures beyond the conventional. If you want to know how the young woman Dorothy ended in a colorful kingdom, how did you meet your amazing friends and who is he mysterious wizard From the land of Oz, I think you should give this one a try film, now available in HBO Max.

Year: 1939

Genre: adventure

Approximate duration: 97 minutes

Open your eyes

One of the Best Spanish Thrillers late last century, thanks to the wonderful direction of Alejandro Amenábar, is now available in HBO Max for those who want to enjoy a work that had its North American copy, several steps below. Cease He is an attractive and rich boy who does not like commitment with the women. At her birthday party falls in love with Sofia, the companion of his best friend, while Nuria, an old lover, will cause a car accident in which she passes away and he Caesar’s face is left over disfigured. From that moment on, his life changes completely, becoming a horrible nightmare.

Year: 1997

Genre: adventure

Approximate duration: 113 minutes

