Bengals defeat the Chiefs and are proclaimed AFC North champions

Evan McPherson connected a 20-yard field goal while the game clock expired with which the Cincinnati Bengals they got their first title of the North Division of the American Conference and his first postseason appearance in six years with a win on Sunday 34-31 over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The noob Ja’Marr Chase set an NFL record for rookies and a mark for the Bengals franchise with 266 yards and three touchdowns with 11 receptions; Joe Burrow threw for 466 yards with four touchdowns beating Patrick Mahomes in the individual duel, and the Bengals rallied from a 14-point deficit against the AFC West champions.

The winning offensive series of the Bengals was loaded with drama.

In quarter and inches, with less than a minute to play, the Bengals (10-6) decided to go for the score instead of McPherson attempting a field goal and handing the ball to the Chiefs with a chance for the win.

Burrow threw an incomplete pass into the end zone, but cornerback L’Jarius Sneed committed an illegal hand use penalty that gave the Bengals another four-play drive. The quarterback suplente Brandon Allen had to enter the field to kneel a couple of times before McPherson kicked the winning field goal.

Burrow completed 30 of 39 passesAlthough he was caught four times and hit at least six more times, but he was spot on and Chase caught whatever he threw close at hand.

Mahomes seemed to be in control of the game with two touchdown passes in the first quarter, to give him the early lead to the Chiefs, but he did not achieve more.

The Chiefs (11-5) had advantages 14-0, 21-7 and 28-14 in the first half and they went to rest 28-17, before they got the game out of them in the second half.