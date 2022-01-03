Ben Affleck “in awe” by Jennifer Lopez’s effect on the world

Ben Affleck can’t stop praising Jennifer Lopez. The actor shared a sweet message to Adweek, who presented the Brand Visionary Award to the singer. The director and writer said he was “in awe of JLo’s effect on the world.

“All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen over and over and over and over again, women of color come up to Jennifer and tell her what her example is as a strong and for them it means a woman to succeed and demand her fair share in the business world “, He said. “I am in awe of Jennifer’s effect on the world.”added.

Affleck says he “will never know” what it’s like to impact the world like JLo has.

The actor also expressed that while Jennifer inspires many people, he can only make movies that move people.

“At the most, as an artist, I can make films that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel like they have a seat at the table in this country. That is an effect few people have had in the long run. of history, one that I will never know and that I can only endure and admire with respect “Affleck said.

JLo supports Ben Affleck at the Venice International Film Festival

The singer accompanied Ben to the Venice International Film Festival, as Affleck attended the premiere of his latest film ‘The Last Duel’, a film in which he stars, as well as co-writing with Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener.

The latest edition of the Venice International Film Festival marked the couple’s first red carpet appearance since they rekindled their romance in May. For the special occasion, Ben wore a traditional black tuxedo, while Jennifer wore a white Georges Hobeika dress.

‘Bennifer’ has returned after 17 years. The couple got engaged, but they canceled the link in 2003 and months later they decided to end their relationship, but This 2021 they have surprised and have become one of the most relevant couples of the moment.