Bell ointment: dark medicine

After being absent for a few days to recharge our batteries, today thanks to Jehovah we are back to analyze the most recent political events on the Tamaulipas scene.

Certainly in any internal democracy, such as that of MORENA Tamaulipas, it is necessary to heal wounds and disagreements. What better than a doctor for it. And especially someone who knows perfectly the labyrinths of the heart valve, to pump the citizen impulses and the beats of change.

For now, MORENA is already taking a step forward from the PAN, as regards its internal process, on the road to this year’s election for governor.

One of the most significant movements of the end of the year was, without a doubt, the Morenoist summit of the Las Fuentes hotel, where the will to close ranks around the figure of the Coordinator of the Defense committees of the 4T in our state, Américo Villarreal Anaya.

It seems to me that a good part of the January agenda is going to focus on the issue of internal unity, among the plots of icing power.

We believe that with personalities of the stature of an Adrián Oseguera or a Rodolfo González Valderrama, considered as very significant leaderships within the Q4 in our state, there will be no problem, since they are cadres loyal to President AMLO. Although for that same characteristic, they require that they be given all the attention, when the time comes for agreements and commitments.

It is better not to talk about characters like the Joker. Since 2016, he had everything to build a strong candidacy, but he threw himself into the hole. He did not have faith in his friend AMLO. However, the top boss of the 4T, did not consider himself badly served and gave him well-paid chambitas. Today the Joker would be a vile ungrateful, if he does not join the transformative project of the obradorismo on our stage.

For the rest, we see that there is a willingness among the Morenista actors to collaborate in the new political reality.

The only one who casts doubt on this concert of interests is the former mayor and moral leader of Reynosa, Maki Ortiz Dominguez. It is known that work is already under way for this lady to join the Morenoist tasks of change, heading for this year’s election. But if she is reluctant, nothing will happen, just that the transformation process will continue without her.

Maki should pull even with the 4T in Tamaulipas. She has no other choice, because her other option is to ally herself with those who hit her politically in the immediate past. In addition, his son Makito could remain as a kind of political hostage in the National Palace’s strategy. Unless Maki has lost his short-term memory. Poor for now, the Moreno-majority Congress must already be planning to put a magnifying glass on Makito’s account.

With what she currently has in Reynosa, Maki must be well served. No family or political clan has ruled the largest city in Tamaulipas for more than ten years. And the Peña Ortiz are heading there, as long as they know how to control their political ambitions and their hunger for power.

—-AMERICO AND HIS PHOTO WITH CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM AT THE END OF THE YEAR—

Very significant is the photo of the leader of the Tamaulipas 4T Américo Villarreal Anaya, with the head of government Claudia Sheinbaum. The message towards the political future of the country is eloquent. Obviously, first we will have to go through 2022. But the alliance is there, for those who want to see it.

—GATTAS ACTIVE IMMEDIATE RESPONSE TO BLADDER CAUSES—–

If the city council of Eduardo Gattas has specialized in something, it is in facing the winds. He defeated those who arrived in 2016 democratically and it is time that he seeks to rebuild our city of Victoria, rescuing it from abandonment. And in the face of disasters generated by alterations of nature, it has also implemented an immediate strategy. Fallen trees, strewn garbage, utility poles, loose cables.

Good for the mayor of the capital.