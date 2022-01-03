Behind-the-scenes misunderstanding cleared up in Don’t Look Up

At Christmas, “Don´t Look Up” will premiere on Netflix, a film starring very great movie stars, but nevertheless there was a great misunderstanding between two of its protagonists. Although it did not provoke anger, it did get a lot of laughs, since Jonah hill he referred to Maryl streep What “GOAT”(Greatest Of All Times) during the premiere, but the legendary actress thought he was calling her a goat.

GOAT in English it means GOAT, but it is also the acronym previously mentioned. Hill was like invited in the program Jimmy Fallon, where he revealed the fun exchange that Streep and Jennifer Lawrence while doing press conferences.

According to the actor, Meryl is great and is the best actress there is. That’s when he began to say “GOAT”, And he did it repeatedly. This is where Lawrence intervened, who said that after listening to him, Streep approached her to ask what that meant, if it was simply tokens of love or what.

This drew laughter from everyone, including Hill. He approached his castmate to clarify things, and commented that he just said thank you for describing it in that way, that he was calmer knowing the original meaning, ending everything in a funny anecdote.