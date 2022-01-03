Banco de México will launch its own digital currency by 2024
Banco de México will launch its own digital currency by 2024
Banco de México will launch its own digital currency by 2024
The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) is working on the creation of a virtual currency that could enter circulation in 2024.
Cryptocurrencies are very popular in Mexico: thus, according to the latest report from Finder, 14% of Mexicans claim to have some investment in cryptocurrencies. The most popular is bitcoin, with 6%, followed by litecoin, bitcoin cash and ripple (2%). Banxico's digital currency will not be the first for Mexico: several virtual currencies have already been created in the country, such as MMXN, XoyCoin or AgaveCoin, among others.
The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) is working on the creation of a virtual currency that could enter circulation in 2024. In this way, it seeks to take advantage of technologies to “advance financial inclusion in the country,” although it is unlikely that completely replace the Mexican peso.
The @Banxico reports that by 2024 it will have its own digital currency in circulation, considering these new technologies and the next-generation payment infrastructure are extremely important as options of great value to advance financial inclusion in the country.
– Government of Mexico (@GobiernoMX) December 30, 2021
Banxico is also developing a platform “aimed at the implementation of a digital currency” that will have characteristics similar to those of the Interbank Electronic Payment System (SPEI), the official money transfer system of the Bank of Mexico.
“That is, functionality 24 hours a day and seven days a week, instant payments, high availability, process standardization and robust measures for risk management and cyber resilience,” says Banxico in its annual report.
He stresses that the new technology will help “expand payment possibilities” and “lay the groundwork for innovation.”
The implementation of the Mexican digital currency will consist of three stages. First, the Digital Collection ecosystem will be used that uses the SPEI infrastructure and allows money to be transferred with only the beneficiary’s data, such as, for example, their phone number. It will also temporarily hold balances in favor of an unbanked user.
The second stage it will include the use of tokenized payment orders, “so that a transfer can be subsequently redeemed.” Finally, “the development of functionalities is contemplated to constitute digital currency registries in favor of users directly or indirectly in the central bank”, explains the organism.
