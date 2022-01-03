Bad news for fans! Britney Spears wouldn’t want to do any more world tours

After more than a decade under the tutelage of his father, James Parnell Spears, singer Britney Spears managed to regain control of his life. Since then, the pop princess has talked about her life, everything she suffered, and revealed how she feels about music.

In this sense, in a recent statement, the artist gave bad news for her fans: she does not think she wants to go on world tours again. In a magazine publication Rolling Stone, Britney Spears He claimed he hated going out to play after he rose to fame. His last tour was in 2018.

About, Britney Spears He commented in the recent interview: “I know I’m no longer playing big stages with my noisy band, but I have to be honest: life on the road is difficult.” The singer also added that she hated touring:

“My first three years on the road were great, but I’ll be completely honest, after those three tours and the pace I was going… I don’t think I want to do it again! I hated it!”

On the guardianship of his father

In the interview, Britney Spears also revealed that she lived through 13 very difficult years. “I worked a lot over the years and couldn’t have cash,” he revealed. In addition, it condemned the state government of California for allowing her father to “make her work so hard and not see a dime.”

The interview Britney Spears was forced to do

Without the tutelage of James Parnell Spears, the pop princess clarified that she never wanted to meet with Diane sawyer in 2003. In this sense, he said that his father ambushed him, said that he never wanted to leave because of the media pressure he was experiencing after his separation from Justin Timberlake.

On your Instagram account, Britney Spears He recalled: “One thing I never spoke about when I went through a very important breakup years ago is that afterwards I couldn’t speak. I did not speak to anyone for a long time. I was in shock. So it was quite sad that my father and three other men showed up at my door when I couldn’t even say a word … and two days later I had to Diane sawyer in my classroom”.

