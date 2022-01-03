Bad Bunny and Ozuna delete all their Instagram posts in 2022

Puerto Rican singers Bad Bunny and Ozuna surprised the more than 35 million followers they have on their official accounts of the social network Instagram by receiving 2022, eliminating all their publications, which made many wonder why they made that decision.

“There are no publications yet,” says the Instagram profile of Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Bad Bunny’s full name.

As for Ozuna, after deleting all his previous publications, he shared the only video that now appears on his Instagram account: a recording that for many was strange of an excavator removing earth next to a road in the municipality of Naranjito, Puerto Rich.

Some Bad Bunny fans suspect that the reason behind the decision to delete all their publications is that a new one by the artist is about to start, others guided by the lyrics of the song Yonaguni They believe the singer will take a break until 2023.

A theory that is gaining strength among industry experts and the media is that Bad Bunny is about to release a new album, so like other artists he decided to delete all his publications to start a new era and continue to surprise his millions of fans.

