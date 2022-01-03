Atlas gets a letter from a former Club América footballer

After the Scream Mexico 2021 and the Club Atlas will rise as champion of the MX League, the Foxes have decided to become one of the main footballers who achieved the feat of ending the 70-year drought without being crowned in the Mexican First Division. This is a full-back defender who quickly identified with the jersey Red and black, and now he stopped being a soccer player America club to become an element of the Academy.

The letter of Luis Ricardo Reyes now belongs, in its entirety, to the Club Atlas, so his link with the Rojinegros is no longer limited to a loan, and therefore, his future is in Guadalajara, with the current champion of the Mexican Soccer. This was announced by the official website of Twitter from Jalisco TV.

The Reyes Bone at Club América

Throughout your stay in the Eagles from the 2018-19 season to the 2020-21, the Bone raised a Liga MX, a Copa MX, and a Champion of Champions. However, he went on loan to Atlas, a team where, curiously, he trained professionally, and which can now claim to have won a title on the highest national football circuit.

The 30-year-old seems to have had no place in the project of Santiago Solari, who would be satisfied with what he has and seems to prefer younger blood in his defensive back, while Kings He returns to the club of his loves to continue his sports career.