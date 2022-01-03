At 52, Jennifer Aniston shows her flexibility by working out in tight black leggings

Jennifer Aniston is approaching 40 million followers on her Instagram accountShe surprised all of them by publishing a video in which she appears practicing yoga at home, looking spectacular in tight black leggings and demonstrating once again that at 52 she has great flexibility in her body.

On the occasion of the end of the year, the star of the television series “Friends” She undertook the task of preparing a clip in which she summarizes her best moments during 2021, highlighting a scene that shows her in her dressing room, wearing a black leotard and spreading one of her legs, a reflection of her excellent physical shape. The message Jennifer wrote accompanying her post was: “The little moments in the middle of 2021 that were not in the feed 🥰 Happy New Year everyone 🙏🏼 Now, next time 😷❤️☀️ ”.

In her role as a businesswoman, Aniston has been very successful with her line of LolaVie hair care products, and in a video that she posted on Instagram, she herself applies a modeling cream to her makeup artist, proudly showing the results.

