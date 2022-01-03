Armed men assault Toy Circus in Sonora

Hermosillo, Sonora.- A group of armed men arrived at a supermarket in Hermosillo and stole boxes of toys and they escaped aboard a car north of the city.

Behind the assault armed elements of the Municipal Police went to the commercial store to take notice of the Stole and assault of Circus Toys that they install every year.

The assault It was registered this Wednesday around 11:00 hours, in a commercial store that is located in Lázaro Cárdenas and Simón Bley; so far there are no detainees.

Employees of the store toys reported to municipal agents that a group of armed men They entered the place, subdued them, tied them up and beat a colleague, for later steal various toys.

Elements of the State Police and the AMIC also went to the supermarket to carry out the corresponding inquiries and find the whereabouts of the criminals and the merchandise.

