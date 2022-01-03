Ariana Grande reappears after her wedding (and wears the ring)

Here’s an ‘unpopular opinion’: Ariana Grande creates your best music when you are emotionally unstable. From his break with Pete Davidson and other traumas, songs like ‘Thank u, next’ or ‘7 rings’ came to light, which have become some of the most important of his career. Therefore, a servant, when she found out that she had married Dalton Gomez, was very happy for her, but began to tremble. Would this be the end of a golden age, now that you are happy and balanced? All doubts have been dispelled after his last public appearance.

It was last night, during the IHeartRadio Music Awards. The singer did not go through the red carpet, but yes took the stage with The Weeknd to perform the collaboration that is spreading him around the world: ‘Save Your Tears Remix’. As a brief summary of the performance: it was spectacular. Abel began alone on stage, singing the first verses, and suddenly Ari came in like a diva in a purple dress and leaning on the door.

The connection between these two singers is such that, although the ‘performance’ had no other decoration than themselves and even he was sometimes even with his hand in his pocket, it has become one of the best of the year.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Creeps, right? Also, look at Abel’s smile when Grande hits one of his mythical soaring grades. Very strong about these two, from another planet.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Kevin MazurGetty Images

Also, of course we look at the ring that Ariana Grande wore on her finger. It is the one that betrays her married status and that her now husband designed for her! They said yes I do on May 15 at their home in Montecito, California, and, although this has been their first appearance after the moment, we are sure that we will see that diamond jewel on many more occasions.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io