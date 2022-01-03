Apple becomes the first company in the world with a capitalization of 3,000 million dollars

Shares of the technology company grew 3% this Monday, making the market value pass this threshold.

Apple’s capitalization briefly exceeded $ 3 billion on Monday, becoming the first company in the world to reach this market value.

The milestone was achieved after the value of the technology’s shares grew by 3% to $ 182.85. Shortly after, the value fell to $ 182.52, bringing the company’s market value below the level reached.

Growth reflects investors staying bullish on the shares and products of the company, which has triplicate its capitalization in four years.

Apple showed an increase in all product categories in the fourth quarter of this year, increasing its revenue by 29% compared to the same period last year. The iPhone they continue to be the locomotive of sales.

The price of shares of the firm led by Tim Cook grew more than 40% in a year.

However, the rivals of the Californian company are not far behind: the market value of Microsoft is around 2,500 million dollars, that of Google almost reaches 2,000 million, and that of Amazon around 1,750 million.