Angelina Jolie’s reaction when asked about her romance with The Weeknd

Angelina Jolie avoided answering a question about the nature of his aforementioned relationship with The Weeknd while promoting his latest movie, “Eternals.”

When he appeared on the show “Daily Pop” on AND! with her co-star Salma Hayek on Monday, host Justin Sylvester asked Jolie if your kids were more excited about your Marvel movie or your friendship with the “Secrets” singer.

“They are very excited about this movie, if that’s what you’re asking.“Said a smiling Jolie, looking at her partner, who was silent. “They are very excited about this movie”Repeated the Oscar winner, thus avoiding the question.

The “Maleficent” star, 46, and The Weeknd, 31, have been spotted sharing several dinners in Los Angeles in recent months. which generated rumors that the artists have an affair. Something that they neither deny nor confirm.

In September, Jolie arrived separately from the singer of “Blinding Lights” at the restaurant Giorgio Baldi, located in Santa Monica, California; However, after a couple of hours inside, they were photographed going out together and getting into the same vehicle.

Said restaurant appears to be a favourite place for dinner by the couple, since they were also seen there sharing an evening in June.

A source of Page Six He asserted that they are simply colleagues and that Jolie is helping him get into Hollywood. “He is focused on getting into the movie business. “, the informant told the publication. The musician already has a confirmed project on the small screen.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel tesfaye, will co-write and star in the new series of Hbo “The Idol”, which he created in collaboration with Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson, showrunner of “Euphoria”. He previously appeared in “Uncut Gems”With Adam Sandler.

The series, according to the specialized site Variety, will narrate the path that leads a young pop star to fall in love with the owner of one of the most exclusive clubs in Los Angeles, a role that will presumably fall on The Weeknd. What the protagonist does not know is that her new love is the leader of a secret sect that operates in the city.

Not only will he act, he has also been actively involved in the script and serves as Executive producer, like the other two creators. Mary Law, scriptwriter of the acclaimed “Succession”, and Joseph Epstein will also participate in this project that has now become known, in a report from Variety, what will be Lily-rose depp its female protagonist.

There is no release date yet for “The Idol” in Hbo.

On a personal level, Jolie finds herself in the middle of a bitter custody battle for five of her six children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, from whom he parted ways in 2016.

For his part, The Weeknd has dated celebrities like Bella Hadid Y Selena Gomez.

The actress was recently seen in the company of her first ex-husband, Jonny Lee Miller. They were photographed on a date in Los Angeles. It is not the first time this year that they have shared time together. Jolie was seen walking into her ex’s apartment in New York alone in June.

Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller were married between 1996 and 1999

The actors fell in love on the set of “Hackers” in 1995, when she was 20 years old. They were married between 1996 and 1999. Although they have remained friends since their separation, Jolie has publicly expressed her regret at ending the marriage. In a 2004 interview, the actress said that divorcing the Briton “was probably the dumbest thing” she has ever done.

After this relationship, Jolie married and divorced two more times: de Billy bob thornton, with whom he was from 2000 to 2003, and from Brad Pitt, 57, with whom today he is on very bad terms, while Miller was married for ten years to the “Law & Order” actress Michele hicks, from whom she separated in 2018 and with whom she has a son, Buster Timothy.

