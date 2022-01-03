Angelina Jolie sets Twitter on fire with her leather dress

Angelina Jolie continues to cause a sensation in the different premieres of her latest film ‘Eternals’. The actress has become the main protagonist of each of the red carpets of the premiere of this Marvel production that will hit Spanish cinemas on November 5.

The 46-year-old Oscar-winning actress is in Rome this week, where she has captured all eyes with her spectacular looks that have revolutionized social networks. After conquering with a minimalist black Ralph Lauren dress and a striking silver design by Atelier Versace, Jolie has once again left speechless with a rocker outfit that has set Twitter on fire.

Angelina Jolie at the premiere of ‘Eternals’ in Rome Provvisionato / IPA framework

The protagonist of ‘Maleficent’ has been presented to the media with a daring leather design signed by Dolce & Gabbana. Angelina has opted for a fitted piece that fits her like a glove, with a strapless neckline and gathers that accentuate her chest, which she has combined with strappy sandals from the same Italian firm.

Angelina Jolie at the premiere of ‘Eternals’ in Rome Provvisionato / IPA framework

This latest styling has given rise to talk on networks. Many users have highlighted that it is one of the most spectacular looks that the actress has worn in recent months, while others have related it to an ‘outfit’ that the actress wore in 2009 at the premiere of ‘Inglourious bastards’, the movie starring her then husband Brad Pitt.

On that occasion, Jolie joined one of the trends of the season with a tight Michael Kors design, also with a strapless neckline and side pockets. A style that the artist wore with her loose hair parted in the middle, exactly the same hairstyle she has chosen in Rome.

Precisely her hair has also been widely commented on in networks, specifically, for the hairstyle she wore last weekend with her Versace dress. Angelina and her team of stylists decided to use extensions to lengthen her hair. However, the extensions were placed so badly that on the red carpet you could perfectly see how they were underneath her natural hair.

“Bad extensions”, or “the hairdresser who has made Angelina extensions must be friends with Jennifer (Aniston)” are just some of the hundreds of comments that can be read on Twitter.

