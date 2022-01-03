Angelina Jolie confesses her vulnerability at the Eternals presentation in Rome

“It is very important to support the unions and those who work very hard to have just and equal conditions,” he declared at the press conference of the new Marvel film, directed by the Oscar winner. Chloé zhao and that closed the Roman festival.

Jolie noted that, despite not being “personally involved,” she knows that those who know the industry “are trying to find a fair solution and she hoped they would.”

Angelina Jolie

In the past week Hollywood avoided a work stoppage after reaching an agreement with the IATSE union, which groups together audiovisual technicians who denounced the conditions in the sector.

On the other hand, Jolie was “privileged” to participate in the 25th film of the Marvel universe, since she shares the values ​​of “diversity” and “inclusion” of the Eternals, a race of immortal superheroes that tries to free humanity from the evil of the Deviants.

On this occasion, the actress arrived accompanied by Shiloh and Zarah, who are already all ladies and managed to monopolize the spotlight with their impeccable looks (which were not recycled this time), in which Shiloh’s skill to combine a dress with some animal print boots.