And to all this, how is it that you can no longer share your Netflix account?

It is no secret to anyone that streaming platforms are very important today. For the past few years, they have put us on strike giving us hours of entertainment while things with the coronavirus were uncertain. Among them of course there is Netflix, which throughout this time has presented us with great movies and series, although it has also surprised us by making quite important decisions for the business.

With growing competition for services, the streaming giant has made moves in order to stand out and maintain its position in the market. But now, they just left us square-eyed because apparently, qThey want to make sure millions of users have their own account, In what way? Well then “Forbidding” sharing the password with someone else, something that is quite common.

Will Netflix no longer let you share your account?

We have all at some point passed the Netflix password to our friends or acquaintances so that they can see all the series and movies that are in their catalog without the need for them to pay their own subscription. But nevertheless, It seems that this practice could disappear since the platform would be taking action on the matter and it is likely that very soon they will get the majority of users to subscribe properly.

According The Washington Post, a limited group of people received a strange message on their televisions. According to this medium and screenshots that appeared on the internet of things, it said something like: “If you do not live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to continue viewing”. Of course this got them out of the loop, but after doing some research, we finally know what’s going on.

An option for people who do not have their own account

It turns out that Netflix is ​​testing a new feature that, through this pop-up, warns people who share their password and who do not live with the password owner that they have to pay their own bill. Apparently they are asking users to verify that they are the holders or a member who has direct access to the same password by asking them to enter a verification code.

They send this code by text message or via email, but still offer the opportunity to verify later or simply ignore the message. However, there is still an option for those who have been passed the password and do not have an account of their own, since the streaming giant would be offering an initial free trial, something that they had removed a while ago and that could motivate them to subscribe.

“This test is designed to help ensure that people who use Netflix accounts are authorized to do so”said Netflix representative Ebony Turner. It should be noted that this is only a test and at the moment they have not announced that they have plans to implement it worldwide, but it is certainly a huge step to prevent people from sharing the service password with others.