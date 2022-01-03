Ana Guerra asks for a hair change and Twitter is full of memes

Ana Guerra’s neighbor records the singer from his house to complain about the noise.

We know why Ana Guerra appears on Lady Gaga’s YouTube channel.

We all need a change of ‘look’ in our hair from time to time. It is something normal because wearing the same hair for too many years ends up being boring and sometimes very crazy things go through our heads, for example, dyeing us blonde if we are brunettes and vice versa, making us colored highlights, cutting our bangs, putting on a good scissor or copy the hairstyle of one of our idols. The latter is what is haunting the singer’s mind Ana Guerra, who wants a change of ‘look’ and it does not seem a bad option to wear the same pixie cut worn by actress Anne Hathaway a few years ago.

When we have a question like this, we ask our family or friends what they think about the new madness that we want to do to our hair, but if you have hundreds of thousands of followers on Twitter, you know that the opinions will be imminent and – almost always – true. For this reason, Ana Guerra has not been slow to post a ‘tweet’ in which he told his ‘followers’ that you fancy a change of ‘look’ like Anne Hathaway’s so that they can tell you what they think:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Some of her fans have responded quickly asking the singer not to do it and others believe that she could look great that haircut. Minutes later, Ana has republished a ‘tweet’ that said: “Does anyone know how to make a montage with a photo of me and cut it off ???? That’s how I imagine it ”. And, unsurprisingly, the Twitter has been filled with memes “Although we didn’t think they were going to be that fun.” Please, you have to see them, look!

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Of course none of these months have no waste, but we sincerely believe that it could fit you very well, Ana.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io