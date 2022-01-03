An employee of a Canadian medical authority says that the unknown neurological syndrome that affects young people “evolves very quickly”

In at least nine cases the disease was diagnosed in people who were in close contact with already sick patients, but did not have a genetic relationship with them, according to a representative of the health authorities of the New Brunswick province where cases of a neurological syndrome were detected unknown.

The actual number of cases of an unknown neurological syndrome reported in the Canadian province of New Brunswick for the first time in March would be considerably higher than the 48 officially recognized and would reach the 150, collects The Guardian with reference to several familiar sources.

“I’m really worried for these cases because they seem to evolve very fast. I am concerned for them and we owe some kind of explanation“The newspaper quotes an employee of the Vitalité Health Network, one of the province’s health authorities, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Likewise, the source asserted that in at least nine cases the disease was diagnosed in people who were in close contact with already sick patients but did not have a genetic relationship with them. This suggests that it could be caused by environmental factors, said the informant, who also highlighted that, in his opinion, “this is not a New Brunswick disease.”

“We are probably the area that is raising the flag because we are mainly rural and in an area where people could be more exposed to environmental factors,” he suggested.

In June, Canada’s Health Minister Dorothy Shephard admitted: “The discovery of a potentially new and unknown syndrome is scary.”

“I know that New Brunswickers are concerned and confused about this possible neurological syndrome. I share that concern,” he added.

What is this new disease like and what symptoms does it present?

In mid-March, CBC leaked an internal memo from the New Brunswick health authorities, stating that the first known case of the new brain disease was diagnosed in 2015. Eleven more cases came to light in 2018, followed by others. 24 in 2020. The other cases were reported in the course of this year. The disease has been found in patients between the ages of 18 and 85, and is distributed almost equally between men and women.

Symptoms of the new syndrome include: memory problems, muscle spasms, balance problems, difficulty walking or falls, blurred vision or visual hallucinations, significant and unexplained weight loss, behavior changes, and pain in the upper or lower extremities.

The syndrome has several similarities to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), the most common form of human prion disease, which is rapidly progressing and always fatal. However, all tests for known forms of prion disease have been negative.

Most of the people investigated with symptoms of the new syndrome live in the southeastern and northeastern regions of New Brunswick, although local authorities said they have found no evidence that residents of those regions are exposed to a greater risk than those who live in other parts of the province.

Due to the variety of symptoms, it is likely that the provincial authorities already this month announced that the cases, eight of them fatal, were grouped by mistake and that in fact they would be different unrelated diseases, indicates The Guardian. However, the source highlights that a particularity suggests that they have something in common: the age of the patients, which is lower than in ‘normal’ neurodegenerative syndromes.

“The fact that we have a younger spectrum of patients is a very strong argument against what appears to be the preferred position of the New Brunswick government, which is that the cases in this group are being grouped by mistake, “the newspaper quotes a scientist from a Canadian health agency who did not want to disclose his name for not being authorized to speak on the subject.

Rejection of toxicology

In an attempt to understand the cause of the probable syndrome, local resident Tim Beatty tries to get an analysis of the remains of his father, Laurie, who died in 2019 and declared a victim of Alzheimer’s. In particular, he believes that it is necessary to look for traces of neurotoxins and, especially, of β-methylamino-L-alanine (BMAA), a substance that some experts link to brain deterioration and that was found in high concentrations in lobsters, a crustacean whose fishing constitutes an important industry in the area. However, this hypothesis has not yet reached the consensus of the authorities.

“I don’t know why the province is not limited to doing science and investigating. They have my father’s remains. We have given them full permission to do toxicology and do whatever is necessary. However, nothing has been examined,” says Beatty .