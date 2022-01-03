An acting coach reveals what separates the big stars from the rest

Acting acting coach Howard Fine has taught Brad Pitt, Will Smith, Gal Gadot, and Salma Hayek, among others.

Fine explains that the hallmarks of a good actor include emotional intelligence and being an avid reader.

Fine also taught Austin Butler, whom Baz Luhrmann cast as the lead in an Elvis Presley biopic.

This essay is based on a conversation with Howard Fine, owner of Howard Fine Acting Studio and Fine Online.

When I met Diana Ross in 1994, I was about to begin work on the television movie “Out of Darkness,” a gritty drama about a medical student suffering from paranoid schizophrenia. Ross was looking for an acting coach to help her prepare, but she wanted us to meet before she started taking the private lessons.

One of the first things I asked him was, “How do people respond to you?”

“Either they are cruel, because they want to show that they can control or handle me, or they are too flattering because they are afraid to say things,” Ross said.

I told her that my goal was to have absolute balance, and she loved that.

Ross had an amazing work ethic, he recorded our sessions and was interested in every lesson I gave him. She even spent several days in a mental institution, and when she rehearsed she did it without makeup, with her hair down: she wanted to be that role, a character who sometimes lived on the street. (He received a Golden Globe nomination for that work.)

After each session, Ross asked to use the bathroom. “I need to be Diana Ross again,” she said.

Thirty minutes later, she would emerge with a great hairstyle, full makeup, and a wonderful outfit. The paranoid schizophrenic homeless character came in and the glamorous Diana Ross that the public knew came out.

Howard Fine has been an acting coach for 38 years

For the past 38 years, I have trained actors like Brad Pitt during his filming of “Interview with the Vampire” and Will Smith for “The Prince of Bel-Air” and “The Hidden Truth.” I helped Gal Gadot with his audition for “Wonder Woman” and worked with Chris Pine on his audition for “Fat Pig,” the Neil LaBute play he was performing when he landed the lead role of Captain Kirk in JJ Abrams’ “Star Trek.” .

All of these stars share the qualities that I have learned that are the hallmarks of good actors: they are avid readers, they have emotional sophistication, availability, and they possess physical and mental focus.

When I first met Will in the early 1990s, he wasn’t famous as an actor. He was performing with DJ Jazzy Jeff as Fresh Prince when one of my students, Jeff Pollack, approached me.

“You know Howard, I have this idea for a series and I’m going to pitch it to the network,” Pollack said. «I have this rap boy but we want to make him an actor. Would you start working with him? »

So I started. Will constantly came to see me for private lessons and attended my classes several times a week for over a year. He was a deep thinker from the beginning and was a fan of movies, actors, and the craft.

The television series Jeff launched became “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” which ran for six seasons and catapulted Will’s acting career.

The pandemic has created challenges for this acting coach

Currently in my studio in Los Angeles and through virtual classes I am teaching about 300 students with the help of two other instructors, a small miracle given the challenges of the pandemic.

Fine instructing a couple of students during class. Howard Fine.

Our technique class lasts six weeks and we meet twice a week, that gives me the opportunity to spot rookie talent that needs to be developed or to spot problems. We went through eight steps of script analysis and role preparation before moving on to an exercise called “neutral scene,” which is just a page of words that I wrote.

Students must create a time, place, circumstance, relationship, and conflict for the scene so that they can understand that it is not just the words they say but what those words inform.

We also do emotional recall exercises in which students take an inventory of their entire lives, from their earliest memories to the present, looking for ups and downs. They learn to retrieve experiences and use them as sources of inspiration for their work. Each character that they are going to play can already be found within them, because within all of us there is an intelligent person and a silly person, an outgoing person and a shy person.

“Being a great actor means knowing who you are with absolute clarity”

In the production of “Fat Pig,” Scott Wolf was playing a man dating an overweight woman, but eventually breaks up because he is aware of his partner’s weight and people make fun of him for it.

The “Party of Five” actor, whom I also coached, had trouble seeing himself in character and the character’s need to fit in with society, so I started asking him questions. “Where do you do your shopping?”, “What kind of car do you have?” Describe your wife to me. After a while of giving me answers, he acknowledged, “Okay, I’m like this character.”

Very often, we don’t want to see ourselves; But being a great actor means really knowing who you are with absolute clarity.

One of my current students, Austin Butler, came to see me eight years ago wanting to do a play. He was very young and had just finished a job with Nickelodeon, but the opportunity finally came: an audition for Eugene O’Neill’s “The Iceman Cometh” with Denzel Washington. We worked on it over and over and over again, until he managed to tie the contract.

Austin received rave reviews, earning the attention of Quentin Tarantino and the opportunity to audition for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” That led to him auditioning for Baz Luhrmann for a movie he’s developing about Elvis Presley and Austin landed the lead role.

