Amber Heard, Johnny Depp’s ex, announces the birth of her first child by surrogacy

Amber heard (35 years old) has fulfilled her dream of becoming a mother. It was a wish that had been in his mind for years and he has finally been able to achieve it thanks to the surrogacy. The actress has fertility problems and it is impossible for him to conceive children naturally.

It was Heard herself who announced the good news on her social networks: “I am very excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. Now I appreciate how radical it is. which is for us, as women, to think of one of the most fundamental parts of our destiny in this way. I hope we reach a point where it becomes normal not to want a ring to have a crib. Part of me wants to defend that My private life is nobody’s business, and I also understand that the nature of my work requires me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She is the beginning of the rest of my life. “

Amber Heard with her baby, born by surrogacy.

This happy birth comes a year after the actress lost her mother and months after her brutal legal war with her ex-partner, the actor. Johnny depp (58). Depp and Amber met while filming the movie The Rum Diaries in 2011. Love arose and They were married in February 2015 in Los Angeles and just over a year later they divorced amid the controversy.

On July 7, 2020, his resounding trial began that lasted forever and that brought to light hundreds of unpleasant details about their relationship and about the episodes of abuse that the young woman experienced. Finally, in November 2020, Depp was accused of physical abuse by his ex-partner, Amber Heard, on 14 occasions. Judge Andrew Nicol, magistrate of the High Court of England and Wales, considered all but two proven proven, despite the constant refusals of the famous Hollywood actor.

Amid the ex-partner’s contentious legal battle, Amber began dating the CEO of Tesla, Elon musk (50), later with the art dealer Vito Schnabel and later with the director Andy Muschietti. The actress is currently in a relationship – at least until this spring – with the director of photography Bianca butti.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, in 2016, when their relationship seemed idyllic.

Heard first spoke openly about his sexual orientation in an AfterEllen.com interview, where he announced that he was dating photographer Taysa van Ree: “I think the injustice of people staying in the closet is more than I can handle. endure with a clear conscience, and I wouldn’t be able to sleep at night if it was part of that problem, if it was part of the lies. I hate the idea of ​​a label as much as anyone else, but I am with who I am, I love who I love and I’m not a better actress than I was yesterday, and my personal life shouldn’t have an effect on that. “

Despite the fact that Amber claims to be “happier than ever”, according to the US Weekly, with her current partner, the actress has decided to have her daughter alone. She bears her last name and will take care of her for the rest of her life.

