Amazon Prime ranking in the United States: Top 9 of the most viewed movies of today Sunday, January 2

Nothing is more boring than that endless search for movies on your platform. streaming favorite.

That is clear to him Amazon prime, as it has a list of the latest trends in your film productions. There, they are organized according to the preferences of users in real time. So better lie down on the couch and delight yourself with the best of the seventh art.

one. Being the Ricardos

Film about television pioneer Lucille Ball (1911-1989). The story takes place during a specific week of the production of the series ‘I Love Lucy’ when Lucy and her husband Desi Arnaz face a crisis that could end their careers and also their marriage.

two. Daughter of the wolf

A woman returns home after traveling through the Middle East to discover that her father has passed away. In addition to the tragedy that this entails, she begins to have problems with her 13-year-old son, who constantly challenges her authority. When it is revealed that his father has left behind a large inheritance, his son is kidnapped by a local group of gangsters whose leader is a man named “Father.”

3. Joe bell

The true story of a small-town working-class father who embarks on a solo walk across the United States to make a crusade against bullying after his son is tormented in high school for being gay.

Four. Tomorrow’s war

One day the world comes to a standstill when a group of time travelers is transported from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Humanity is losing the world war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is that the soldiers and citizens of the present are transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) who, determined to save the world for his daughter, joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her father (JK Simmons) in a desperate search. for rewriting the fate of the planet.

5. The water carrier

A 31-year-old boy, Bobby Boucher, is continually tormented by the players of the varsity team for which he works as a water carrier, due to his strange character (caused by his mother’s overprotectiveness) and to the indifference of the coach. When a new coach arrives at the team, he convinces him to play as a defense and unleash all the contained rage that he carries inside.

6. No regrets

An elite SEAL commando uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his wife in Tom Clancy’s No Remorse. The explosive origin of the action hero John Clark, one of the most popular characters in the Jack Ryan universe, from the writer Tom Clancy.

7. Christmas is canceled

Emma’s father and her high school friend start dating, so she embarks on a mission to break up the happy couple.

8. My crazy family

Comedy about an ex-convict who must overcome numerous difficulties to reintegrate himself into the outside world.

9. The meeting

Riz Ahmed plays Malik Khan, an ex-marine who, after several trips to war zones, returns home to learn a sinister secret: an alien species of insects is taking over the bodies of normal-looking people.

Do you know what the platform is with the best offer of cinematographic productions? Amazon Prime, of course! Do you know which famous movies it has available to you?

The intention of Amazon Prime is that users recognize their most popular films. Thus, they will be able to get an idea of ​​the ones that best suit their tastes, to recommend them to their family and friends. What classics will be available soon? The only sure thing is that the list does not stop growing.

Meanwhile, we can tell you that these are the 9 most famous movies we have.