Amaury Vergara disappoints Chivas fans with sharp decision

The owner and president of the Chivas de Guadalajara, Amaury Vergara appeared before some rojiblancos supporters where he hinted that there will be no more reinforcements for him Clausura 2022 Tournament which is just around the corner and where they will have their debut on Sunday, January 9, receiving Mazatlán at the Akron Stadium.

Everything indicates that the arrival of Roberto Alvarado will be the only addition to the squad led by Marcelo Michel Leaño, well on the outskirts of Green Valley the owner of the Sacred Flock He confessed his position regarding the hiring of more players to face a new campaign where it is clear that they owe a great debt to their entire audience.

In a recording published by Líderes del Flock you can hear Vergara’s words when asked if there will be more gifts from Christmas for Chivas prior to the start of the tournament, to which the leader replied: “More still. They didn’t give you anything in your house or what? And the great team we have? ”.

This is how the son of Jorge Vergara in a clear example that there is nothing on the horizon to continue strengthening the campus of Guadalajara than in 2021 could not overcome the Repechage, because both in Guard1anes 2021 and in Scream Mexico Opening 2021 he barely qualified that instance with many problems.

The follower who sought to receive good news from the boss of Chivas insisted on whether there would be more surprises, however Amaury was forceful with his position: “The 13 next year that will be the surprise”, with which it is clear that to the good understanding few words as that well-known saying says.