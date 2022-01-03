All of Nicole Kidman’s children and how she had them

The work of Nicole Kidman has been recognized multiple times, having won Oscars, Golden Globes, Emmy, SAG and dozens of others, to best actress. But, in addition to being a top-notch professional, fans were always interested in her private life, mainly because of her marriage with the actor Tom cruise.

While many believe he was born in Australia, Kidman is American. He was born on June 20, 1967 in Honolulu, Hawaii, when his parents, who are Australian, were temporarily studying in the United States. When he was four years old, the family returned to Sydney, where he met the popular actress at school Naomi watts.

His first steps in the cinema were at the age of 16 in Australia, in a Christmas movie called “Bush Christmas” and, little by little, he made his way to projects abroad. When i arrive to Hollywood She was already a recognized artist in her country and got very interesting roles that led to success, such as in “Days of Thunder” (1990), the highest grossing film of that year and where met who would be her future husband, Tom Cruise.

Nicole Kidman: her marriages to Tom Cruise and Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise They met in 1989 while filming “Days of Thunder” and fell in love so quickly that they were married on Christmas Eve 1990, in a chapel in Telluride, Colorado, where they owned a cabin. They became one of the most perfect couples in show business, but the actor’s obsession with Scientology always attracted attention.

Although on the red carpets and in front of the camera they were perfect, indoors it was not all right. At first, many journalists indicated that the marriage was to hide the actor’s homosexuality, a rumor that grew when Cruise’s ex, fellow actress Mimi Rogers, confessed that they never had much sex.

Finally, the couple separated in 2001 citing irreconcilable differences and neither of them ever gave details of the reasons. The only thing they told is that it was work that separated them, since they spent a lot of time estranged in other countries and, in the last time, they could not connect.

In January 2005, Nicole Kidman met the New Zealand-Australian country singer Keith Urban in G’Day LA and were married the following year at the Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel, on the grounds of St Patrick’s Estate, Manly, in Sydney. “We really didn’t know each other, we got to know each other during our marriage,” the actress confessed in 2015.

The truth is that, although it seemed hasty, it went perfectly, since today they are one of the most united and stable couples in Hollywood. His life is traversed between Australia (Sydney and Sutton Forest) and the United States (Los Angeles, Nashville and Manhattan), all cities in which they have properties.

How many children does Nicole Kidman have?

Nicole Kidman prefers to keep the low profile of his four children, which he shares with his parents. Beside Tom cruise adopted two children, Jane cruise (born 1992) and Connor Antony Cruise (born 1995), who they went to live with the actor after the divorce, which generated a lot of controversy about the relationship they have with the actress.

“I am very reserved about them. I have to protect that relationship. But, what I do know 150% is that I would give up my life for my children,” Kidman said in an interview. In addition, he added that, although there are no photos in any side, they have an excellent relationship and that supports them in all the decisions they make.

In 2007, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban announced their pregnancy and the little Sunday rose he was born the following year in Nashville. The second daughter of the couple, Faith margaret, was conceived through surrogacy and was born in 2010 at Centennial Women’s Hospital in Nashville. The actress does not have photos of her children on social networks, but she always expresses all the happiness she finds in them daily.

