all DC releases for 2022

DC 2022 Movies

The batman

Batman – Official Trailer.mp4

Robert Pattinson will take on the role of Bruce Wayne and his alter ego Batman. Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano and Zoë Kravitz will accompany him in the film directed by Matt Reeves. It opens on March 3.

DC Justice League of Super Pets

The little ones in the house will have their superhero moment thanks to the mascots of DC’s great heroes. It features the voices of Dwayne Johnson (who also produces the film), Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz, and Keanu Reeves. It opens on May 19.

Black adam

The long-awaited adaptation of Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson), which tells the story of the antihero Teth Adam, a character with great powers received from Egyptian gods such as Shu, Amun or Heru. The cast is completed by Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell and Pierce Brosnan. It opens on July 28.

The Flash

Batman and flash

The film that, according to all rumors, will make sense of the currently loosely cohesive DC Universe in film and television. Directed by the Argentine Andy Muschietti, we will see Flash (Ezra Miller) crossing various dimensions to meet as iconic characters as the Batman of Michael keaton or that of Ben affleck in this film that adapts the Flashpoint story in his own way. It opens on November 3.

Aquaman and the lost kingdom

The long-awaited sequel to Aquaman (Jason Momoa), who returns alongside Mera (Amber Heard) to once again face the dangerous Black Mantra and Ocean Master, along with new enemies. It opens on December 15.

DC 2022 Series

Naomi

New series that lands on The CW developed by Ava DuVernay based on the comics by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker. With Kaci Walfall as the protagonist. It opens on January 11.

Peacemaker

Peacemaker _ Trailer _ HBO Max.mp4 HBO Max

Among the new DC series in 2022, Peacemaker’s The Suicide Squad spinoff, which is again played by John Cena, is the only one that has a confirmed date will hit HBO Max on January 13.

DC series launching new seasons in 2022