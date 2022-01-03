Air Fryers: Are They Good For Cooking? This says Profeco

Millennium Digital

The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) tested some of the air fryers in his laboratory that are marketed in Mexico, where he detected some pros and cons of use.

In this study, the Profeco analyzed 11 models of air fryers from seven brands, to check the risk points towards the consumer that these appliances may present, as well as their energy consumption, temperature stability, attributes, cooking uniformity and information contained in packaging and labels.

Fortunately, the agency found that with air fryers foods with crisp textures are obtained, with a minimum of fat “and that they are considered healthier by not having to immerse them in large amounts of oil.”

Analyzed Air Fryers

Proctor Silex model 35055 1.5 liter, made in China.

Taurus Sunshine model (M97201100) 1 liter, made in China.

T-fal 4.2 liter Easy Fry & Grill Precision (EY505850) model, made in China.

T-fal model Quick Fry (EY12058MX) of 3.5 liters, made in China.

Taurus Hermes model (M97200600) of 4 liters, made in China.

Hamilton Beach model 35050 of 2.5 liters, made in China.

Holstein Housewares model HH-09202007B 4.5 liters, made in China.

T-fal 4.2 liter Easy Fry XL Digital Airfryer model, made in China.

Oster 4 liter CKSTAF400 models, made in China.

3.6 liter RC-106 model RCA, made in China.

Holstein Housewares model HH-09202001B 4.5 liters, made in China.

Benefits of air fryers

They are easy to use and clean .

. They are sized appropriately for kitchen spaces.

A lower consumption of fat and cholesterol is achieved in food.

Cons of air fryers

It was detected that the air fryers Taurus Sunshine and RCA RC-106 they do not return to cooking automatically.

What does Profeco recommend when buying an air fryer?

Acquire it in formal trade, either in department stores, self-service stores or online through the official website of the brand. Check if you use attachmentsas some brands of air fryers have accessories that are sold separately. Check that the air fryer has enough volume for the amount of food you want to prepare. Consider its potency, since the higher the power, the shorter the time to cook the food.

Recommendations for use

Put it in a safe place: It is recommended to place it on a flat and stable surface.

It is recommended to place it on a flat and stable surface. Stir the food when it is cooking : to improve cooking, it is recommended that during this process the basket be removed and the food stirred carefully.

: to improve cooking, it is recommended that during this process the basket be removed and the food stirred carefully. Clean it when you finish using it : To do this, Profeco advises following the product instructions and avoiding using abrasive substances that could damage the non-stick material.

: To do this, Profeco advises following the product instructions and avoiding using abrasive substances that could damage the non-stick material. Be guided by the manufacturer’s suggestions: It is recommended to visit the sites of each manufacturer or chefs who use them to know their suggestions for use.

