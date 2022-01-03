a love-hate relationship – Spoiler Time

“The cinema has always been interested in God“. The words of the critic and theorist André Bazin They may sound exaggerated to some, but a brief journey through the history of celluloid is enough to prove its veracity. After all, the first decade of the nascent film industry left at least half a dozen films that explored the life and passion of Jesus. Since then, some of the great creatives of all time have approached the subject from different angles, in a list that includes names like Louis Lumiere, DW Griffith, Cecil B. DeMille, George stevens, Martin Scorsese Y Mel Gibson. Although this article will focus clearly on Catholicism, we do not want to fail to mention all those filmmakers from other latitudes who have delved into the religious thought of their respective cultures. The relationship, although stale, has never been entirely straightforward. First, because the film and television experience is so intense that many cultural analysts have considered it a religion in itself.. This by arguing that he has the ability to create his own gods and myths, either within the screen with chosen by old prophecies such as Anakin Skywalker, Neo or Harry Potter, or outside of it with the great stars of all time idolized as if they were true deities. A comparison that, needless to say, has never been well received by the church. No less sensitive have been the different explorations carried out from the audiovisual industry. This includes all kinds of adaptations to the life, death and resurrection of Christ, some highly respectful of ecclesiastical canons such as The greatest story ever told (1965), others highly controversial such as Jesus Christ Superstar (1973) who approached passion from a musical approach; Brian’s life (1979) with a series of irreverent confusions around the identity of the savior; Passion of Christ (2004) singled out for its brutality and alleged anti-Semitism; or Maria Magdalena (2018) who speculates on the misogynistic attitude of some apostles.

They all fall short in front of The last temptation of Christ (1988) with a messiah who wanders dangerously on the line that divides divinity and humanity: doubt, manifestation of fear and weaknesses, he questions his destiny and feels desires, both loving and carnal, for Magdalena. A combination that leads to marriage and the sexual act. And of course, to the wrath of the church. The author of the novel that inspires her was excommunicated and although Martin Scorsese did not run the same fate, has not been able to prevent your tape is labeled blasphemous by the ecclesiastical authorities, as well as by many people who have made all kinds of efforts to prevent its screenings, including attacks of a terrorist nature. The explorations do not end with Jesus, but are spread over countless biblical figures What Adam and Eve (Adam and Eve, 1956), Moses (The Ten Commandments, 1956) and the Angels. The position of the latter has been especially fascinating, since whether from drama (Soldados de Dios, 1995), action (Constantine, 2005) or comedy (Dogma, 1999; Miracle Workers, 2019), these celestial beings have been used to portray a deeply flawed humanity that may not merit salvation or God’s eternal favor.

Tests of faith

Religious audiovisuals are not only those that revolve around the life of Jesus and the different biblical figures, but also his legacy. Or what is the same, of faith. But how to capture something as complex and intangible as a series of beliefs on the screen? The industry has figured out many ways to do it. With nice titles, like Marcelino bread and wine (1955) or Christ of the ocean (1971), about innocent children who approach the savior through true miracles of which they are not even aware. Although both enjoy the status of classic, this type of narrative has fallen into disuse due to the disinterest of the general audience that prefers other types of plots. An example of this is the crude Saint maud (2019), about a young nurse who, convinced of her closeness to God, becomes obsessed with saving the soul of a terminal patient. Although if it is about questioning the human faith, few figures are as effective as the ecclesiastics themselves. Like the tragic Sebastião Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) in Be quiet (2016) who, fearful of losing his life, maintains his religious beliefs precisely like this, silently and secretly. Not to mention the tormented Ernst toller (Ethan hawke) from The priest (2017), whose doubts lead him to question himself with the powerful phrase “will he forgive us? God? ”, A question that is thrown to his faithful after being posted on the bulletin board of his church. Few crises as shocking as that of Damien Karras (Jason miller) in The Exorcist (1973), turned into a horror film by the public and critics, when it was conceived as a story of faith by the director William Friedkin and the writer of the novel that inspires her William peter blatty. This was stated by the latter by assuring that the work was carried out in a moment of pain in which “I described my faith as mere hope rather than solid ideology. He tried to do an almost apostolic work, help others with his own faith“. A palpable work in the fierce fight against the devil, but also in the words of Lankester Merrin (Max von sydow): “I think that believing in God it has nothing to do with reason, but ultimately, it is a matter of love“.

When it comes to priests, it is difficult to say whether the titles that show physical and sexual abuse of these and other figures of the church should be considered as projects of a religious nature.. The general consensus dictates that they are not crimes from a position of power, which could also apply to politicians or labor bosses. Even so, its mention does not hurt, especially in a contemporary world where the church makes great efforts to avoid investigations that investigate the different types of abuses. As this clears up, titles like In the name of God (2002), On the front page (2015.) Y By the grace of God (2018) have become a very powerful tool to give a voice to victims. Less pious has been the industry with religious criticism from society.

Divine dilemmas

There is a notion that the religions of yesteryear were brutal with their punishments and sacrifices, but the truth is that the Catholic Church is not far behind. And it is that as it well says Leigh teabing (Ian McKellen) in The Da Vinci Code (2006), “since there has been a God true there have been murders in his name“. His words are just a tiny reflection of an imperfect humanity that never tires of committing all kinds of atrocities in the name of its divinities. The adaptation of the homonymous novel by Dan Brown gives a good account of this with a bloody journey through the history of religion through a debate between the aforementioned character and Robert Langdon (Tom Hanks). No less critical is the misunderstood Crusade (2005) who harshly judges the frailties and interests of a Catholicism whose divine character is blurred among frank human imperfection. “He has taught me a lot about religion, his eminenceSays a disenchanted Balian of Ibelin (Orlando Bloom) faced with the continuous inconsistencies of a priest unable to maintain his faith when his flock needs him most. A situation that makes you think and question about the different religious ideals and which are the most sacred, reflections that invariably make him a blasphemer and a threat to the institution.