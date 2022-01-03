A Hollywood waitress rates celebrities for their kindness

It is well known that the image we have of a famous person through his films, his albums or even his appearances in public is very far from his real personality. And you don’t have to go to extreme cases, like that of the comedian Bill cosby accused of multiple sexual assaults, but on a much smaller scale there are also celebrities who outside of their work are more or less attentive to their community of fans or journalists. But this is still part of your public image, right? How do they behave, then, in their daily reality? The best way to get to know him is the same one that usually portrays all kinds of people so well: observe how each one treats the waiter who serves the table in a restaurant. This is exactly what Annie Bond, a veteran Los Angeles waitress used to serving Hollywood celebrities for years, has done and has now posted her experiences on Tik Tok.

In total there are up to six videos that Annie Bond has published on her Tik Tok account and that have gone viral, surpassing 3 million visits. In them, he scores the different celebrities from 1 to 10 (or jumping to 5 million if necessary) and recounts the anecdotes of his visits to the restaurant, although he also reminds us that he is “evaluating his experience with them, not how they are as beings. humans”.

Bond also did not want to indicate the name of the restaurant in which he worked for five years, which we only know is in Los Angeles and that it must be very frequented by Hollywood actors, actresses and celebrities, because they have sat at Bond’s table Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, Lady Gaga, Anna Faris, Keanu Reeves, Drake, Idris Elba, Laura Dern, Darren Criss, Judd Apatow, Drew Barrymore and a dozen other celebrities.

The best client of all was “the queen” Lady Gaga. From Bond’s comment, the musician and actress must be a regular customer. “She remembered every name. He always looked flawless. She is very kind and a goddess ”. The note? 5 million / 10.

Behind her is the “wonderful” Drew Barrymore, who used to go to the restaurant when she was pregnant and used to order the same thing. I was always very hungry and it was a “ray of sunshine”: 1000/10. Also Anna Faris, who is “the kindest and most wonderful person there is,” according to Bond, one of those people that she would like to be her “best friend.”

On the other hand, Annie Bond has also catered for many male style icons. Idris Elba was “very nice” and Bond gave him a 10,000 / 10 score. Another day Keanu Reeves came, surrounded by executives, and asked for a dozen oysters like someone asking for the salt to be passed to him. “He was very polite and very humble. And he left a big tip. ” To the actor of Matrix Resurrections Bond gives him nothing less than a “red pill out of 10”.

On the other hand, other visits were not so pleasant. Drake came surrounded by security guards to eat: “it was good”, a 6/10. Nothing more to say, Your Honor. For his part, Bond did not personally attend Darren Criss’s table, but He did not like the person he saw in the actor of Glee Y TOmerican Crime Story: a 3/10.

Celebrity couples also frequently attended the restaurant. Sometimes alone, sometimes with their families. There is everything there, as in all houses. Annie Bond recounts that one day she attended to Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes. The couple of actors had come with their two daughters and they were both “so casual, so magnificent, so polite” that Bond would like to join his partner. He has voted them with 11/10.

Instead, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann’s visit is Annie Bond’s worst-rated experience. The comedian and actress can be hilarious and charming in their work, but at least that day they proved to be the complete opposite at the table. Bond says that “I really wanted them to love them, but they were very rude.” Maybe they just had a bad day?

