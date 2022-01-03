A girl spent more than 20 thousand dollars with her parents’ card – Kudasai

Mr. Lim Cheng Mong was puzzled when the bank called to tell him that it had defaulted on more than US $ 20,000 of overdue credit card debt.. «At first I thought I had been scammed, but the credit card company said all transactions were legitimate and there was nothing I could do“Said Lim, 56, who works as a product manager at a German company. The billing trail led to the account of Grab of her 18-year-old daughter, linked to her credit card and intended to cover her transportation costs. But unbeknownst to him, the teen had linked her e-wallet to a smartphone video game called Genshin Impact and spent six weeks from August to October on in-app purchases to enhance her gaming experience.

«I scolded her and told her that it was a lot of money, the equivalent of a year of studies if she went to a foreign universityLim said to The Straits Times. «The huge sum was spent without blinking“, He said. This type of stories of parents who spend large sums to pay the bills generated by the expenses of their children on the Internet are more and more frequent, since more and more young people are exposed to this type of transaction with the increase in digitization. Companies that are dedicated to digital payments advise parents to set notifications in their electronic wallets to monitor and be alerted to their children’s expenses.

The success of the Chinese fantasy role-playing video game Genshin Impact, which has made more than US $ 2 billion since its launch in September 2020, has been clouded by criticism of its in-game purchasing system. The award-winning open-world video game is free to play, but progress is slow unless players purchase upgrades for real money. Players can try their luck and buy random items to upgrade their characters.

The daughter of Mr. Lim, a student at an international baccalaureate school, spent up to $ 300 to buy these random items. With each purchase, he hoped to get items that would enhance his experience, a mechanic his father compared to the game. For this reason, Genshin Impact has been banned in countries like Belgium, which consider the “gacha” mechanics of the game as a form of gambling. “Gacha”Is a Japanese word that refers to a vending machine that dispenses toys at random, usually contained in plastic capsules. This mechanic is used in other video games such as FIFA Y Star wars battlefront.

In Mr. Lim’s case, his daughter made the payments through the App Store from Manzana and of Coda Payments, a major online transaction platform. Lawyer Lionel tan, specialized in technology, media and telecommunications, said that there is the possibility of canceling a transaction if a minor plays a game intended for adults, or if there are confusing statements in the application that induce a user to pay.

Mr. Lim’s daughter has just reached the minimum age of 18 that allows her to enter into contracts on her own, said Mr. Tan of Rajah and Tann Singapore. She added that it is difficult to argue that she was unaware of having made the purchases online. He added that these types of incidents may be on the rise as more services are digitized. Some cases involving those under the age of 18 have been amicably resolved because the child may not have understood the nature of the purchase, he said.

«The online site may also want to avoid negative publicity or regulatory scrutiny that may be placed on it.”Said Mr Tan, who advised parents to be vigilant about their children’s activities on the Internet and at games. Mr. Lim has since recovered about $ 10,000 from his credit card issuing bank, which he says was done out of his good will.

