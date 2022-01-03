20 years have passed since the first Harry Potter movie was released: ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone‘. To celebrate, HBO Max He launched ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts‘, an emotional special in which Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and other cast members share their fondest memories on film sets.

Through this, Emma cleared up rumors of an alleged affair with her co-star, Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy). Here is what the actress revealed and other fun facts you probably didn’t know about her.

5 things you didn’t know about Emma Watson

Romance with Tom Felton?

Emma Watson revealed to have a huge crush with Tom Felton during the early Harry Potter movies, However, it did not happen more, because they were only children and Tom is three years older than her, so he always saw her as a kind of younger sister.

“I’ve always had a soft spot for her… I still have her”, Tom revealed during the special. Nowadays, Emma and Tom are great friends and, whenever they can, they take the opportunity to spend time together.

He was about to leave Harry Potter

Harry Potter was Emma’s first approach to acting, however, As the actress grew, Watson considered abandoning the project, as she began to feel the weight of fame on her shoulders.

In addition to this, Each installment in the series took a long time to film, and Emma had other interests outside of her film career. Fortunately, Watson stayed to the end.

His immense fortune

Emma Watson rose to fame at a young age, so her fortune has been accumulating since the actress was just a child. According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Emma has a net worth of $ 85 million as a result of his acting work and various sponsorships such as Calvin Klein, Lancome, Dolce & Gabbana Y Burberry.

Have ADHD

Emma Watson suffers from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). According to what was expressed by the actress, have been taking Ritalin to treat this condition for a long time.

She is french

Don’t let his British accent fool you Emma Watson is French. The actress She was born in Paris and lived there until she was five years old, which was when her parents divorced and she had to move to Oxford with her mother, visiting her father in London on weekends. Currently, Emma only speaks a little French, but He has expressed his intentions for wanting to master the language.