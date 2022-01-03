3 ways Hisui Pokémon could appear in the new games and anime – Nintenderos

We bring an interesting compilation related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is effectively about Pokemon.

In the list that you have below, we can know the details of an interesting theory about how Hisui Pokémon could appear in the anime and in future games of the franchise without being restricted to Pokémon Legends: Arceus. We leave you with the information proposed by CBR:

It wouldn’t make sense for these Pokémon to be restricted to just this game and not appear in either the anime or future installments in terms of marketing and production.

That is why it is very likely that there is a way to revive them in the modern world, one of the theories being that of the resurrection, similar to what happens with fossil Pokémon.

Another proposal would consist of time travel or to open a gap in time that would make, from now on, these Pokémon also appear in the wild in modern games and also in anime. Dialga's powers might be of some relevance here.

There is also the idea of ​​discovering that these Pokémon they never went extinct actually and appearing in very specific areas of the modern world that could now be discovered by players and fans. This would be similar to how new species of Pokémon are discovered with each generation of Pokémon.

The Hisui arc announced for the Pokémon Travel anime and the Pokémon Legends: Arceus video game itself should make it clear how these Pokémon will have a space in the future of the franchise, so we will have to be vigilant.

