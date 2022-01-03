2022: sequels, prequels and expected releases like ‘The Lord of the Rings’

Madrid – The return of mythical series, with new seasons, ‘spin-off’, sequels and prequels, from Game of Thrones or The Crown to Stranger things, this 2022 adds premieres based on real events –Pam and Tommy, WeCrashed, The Last Three Days– and, finally, JA Bayona’s version of the very expensive The Lord of the rings.

In addition, there will be many proposals from the Marvel Universe –Moon Nigth, The Peacemaker, She, Hulk Y Armor Wars, between them- and Star wars –Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka or Andor waiting to confirm that they can be released this year Lando and The AcoliteH, and surprises like Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai or The Last of Us, the daring serial recreation of the video game of the same title.

Based on Blood and fire by George RR Martin, The dragon house (HBO Max), prequel to Game of Thrones, tells the story of the Targaryens, ancestors of Chief Danerys. The new series, which takes place 200 years before the war for the Iron Throne began, will have the added attraction of recognizing many corners of Cáceres, where much of the series was filmed.

‘The Lord of the rings’ The Lord of the rings (Amazon Prime) by JA Bayona does not have Sauron, Gandalf or Frodo as protagonists, since this epic series (whose budget exceeds 500 million euros) takes place thousands of years before the events that are narrated in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, in the legendary Second Age of Middle Earth history of the universe created by JRR Tolkien and begins in a moment of relative peace.

On the other hand, Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto, two of the best-known faces in Hollywood, are the protagonists of the long-awaited Apple TV series WeCrased, the title chosen to tell the true story of the financial scandals that surrounded the office company of coworking WeWork, the ambitious rise and inevitable fall of one of the startups most valuable in the world.

Disney + will premiere Pam and Tommy, the series that recreates the scandalous love story between Pamela Anderson, and Tommy Lee, drummer of Mötley Crüe, who married in 1995 after 96 hours of courtship. The series premieres on February 3, with Lily James and Sebastian Stan in the lead roles.

Created by Julian Fellowes, The golden age (HBO Max, Released Jan 24) is set in the US during the Golden Age, the heyday of the 1880s in New York City; a “period” story, with spectacular costumes and sets that features such prominent actresses as Christine Baranski (The Good Figth) and Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City), turned into aunts Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook.

January 25th arrives The last three days (FILMIN), the miniseries that addresses the international pressure on the president of Yugoslavia, and war criminal, Slobodan Milosevic, while he lives a quiet and isolated life in Belgrade, together with his wife and daughter. It is March 2001 and it has begun its end.

‘The last of us’ The television version of the action-adventure survival horror video game, The last of us devised for the PlayStation 3 in 2013, of the same title, where the movements of Joel and Ellie are followed, a couple of survivors of a pandemic in the United States that causes the mutation of human beings into cannibalistic creatures, an argument that the series maintains , will be released at the end of the year.

HBO Max will bet on Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, a prequel to Gremlins (1984), which dates back to the 1920s Shanghai, where a 10-year-old Sam Wing (the old character that appears in the original films), meets the Mogwai Gizmo. There will be 10 episodes of 30 minutes.

Likewise, Netflix begins the year with the premiere on Wednesday of Rebel, which is not a ‘remake’ of the Mexican telenovela of the same title that swept in 2004, adaptation of the Argentine telenovela, Rebel way, but a renewed version that is modernized with the themes and the visual narrative, which includes the Mexican actress Lizeth Selene and the Brazilian Giovanna Grigio in its cast.

expected premieres Euphoria, (HBO Max, January 10), The Bridgertons (Netflix) -Notice: Regé-Jean Page does not come out-. The Crown, (HBO November 2022), which delves into the troubled ’90s, with Imelda Staunton as the Queen; Stranger things (Netflix Summer 2022) or The killing Eve (HBO Max, February), with new writer: Laura Neal (SexEducation).

Also, a sequel, Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix, February 25), which occurs a century after the end of the original series; and a prequel, The Witcher: Origin of Blood, which explains the origin of sorcerers, some 1,200 years before Henri Cavill was born.

for lovers of ‘Star wars’ Boba fett came forward to December 2021, but 2022 is a box of chocolates for junkies Star Wars: From Obi-Wan Kenobi, with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen; Ahsoka, spin-off from The Mandalorian, with Rosario Dawson herself, or Andor, prequel to the movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, about his character, Cassian Andor, to Landau (about Calrissian) or The Acolite –expected for the end of the year (or early 23) – could not be a more palatable bouquet.

Marvel universe The first to arrive will be The peacemaker (HBO Max, January 13). John Cena, one of the few survivors of Suicide squad who now works for the government; Moon knight (Disney +), with Oscar Isaac; Ms. Marvel (Disney +), scheduled for the end of 22, with Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel; She, Hulk (Disney +), with Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, and Ironheart (Disney +), at the end of 22. Armor wars (Disney +) is expected at 23.