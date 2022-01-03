11 ‘celebrity’ dresses that have marked the fashion of the 21st century

It is not easy to make history from a style, but in the last two decades we have experienced many unforgettable moments that have marked a before and after in the fashion industry. Yes Coco Chanel, Christian Dior Y Christopher Balenciaga They already did it in the twentieth century with their artistic creativity in the female wardrobe, now it has been the actresses, celebrities and models who have followed in their wake clad in exclusive outfits from the most important couture houses in the industry, among all of us who have selected the eleven most representative of the evolution of trends from the year 2000 to today.











From daring designs with the Y2K style (the one that defined the turn of the century) to more opulent ones inspired by the wardrobe of ancient royalty and even some with romantic nods to the era of the nineties. And it is that between trends and trends, there are moments outside the catwalk that have established a new era. Find out who has been challenged the passage of time, becoming a true icon of style thanks to your wardrobe choices.

Jennifer Lopez (2000)

The most daring guest on the 2000 Grammy Awards carpet in a low-cut Versace design











The murder of Gianni versace In 1997 he put the Italian brand in the spotlight, and since then many personalities have embraced his designs and daring ideas to wear at galas and international parties. Who does not remember the mythical look of Jennifer Lopez at the Grammy Awards in February 2000? It was the exact moment when the world of fashion and Google first came together: this Low cut green printed chiffon dress was the most searched on the internet for a long time. And we are not surprised, from then to 19 years after this success, the artist returned to parade during Milan Fashion Week wearing a very similar look.

Britney Spears ( 2001 )

She hit this ‘denim on demin’ at the 2001 American Music Awards, and Amelia Windsor reverted the look in 2021











With his then partner, Justin timberlake, arrived at the 2001 American Music Awards Gala with a total look that nobody expected. They both appeared wearing a ‘denim on denim’ that revolutionized the protocol of every red carpet. The long dress of Britney Spears, created from different denim patches, it was a designer’s ‘work of art’ Kurt and Bart it received more than one criticism from the experts. However, it became such an iconic look that this summer one of the royals most stylish of the moment, Amelia windsor, was inspired by this memorable memory that so many celebrities have copied on marked dates.

Paris Hilton (2002)

The brightest, sexiest and most glamorous mini dress with which she celebrated her 21st birthday continues to set trends: Kendall Jenner wore it in 2018 to the same party







Not every day is 21 years old, and the most famous hotel heiress on the globe proved it with a party in style. That was the date in which he wore pleated mesh dress, the one who is still the most copied in history: even the model Kendall jenner wore it in 2018. The passion of Paris hilton for the sequins and sparkling details, he led her to the wit of the Welsh dressmaker Julien Macdonald, the person in charge of more striking metallic piece with futuristic stamp of its infinite dressing room.

Jennifer Aniston ( 2003 )

She started the famous ‘cut-out’ neckline that, almost two decades later, is super trend











If there is someone who has run as ‘the woman who does not spend time’, that is Jennifer Aniston. Her style trick – to bet almost always on the same cut and color – has made her one of the most sophisticated of the last century. So much so that one of the looks she wore in 2003 at the SAG Awards … has once again become the most sought-after superstition of the season! It’s about a Armani black dress with original openings on the chest, a perfect design with which you will always be the ‘best dressed’ of the date.

Angelina Jolie (2012)

The most copied pose in Hollywood history was the result of a stunning Atelier Versace dress











One of the loudest examples of how to pose on the red carpet in style takes us straight to Angelina Jolie and her appearance at the 2012 Oscars Gala. And it is that the Hollywood star defended as a true expert a black velvet suit from Versace Atelier designed especially for her who had a sewing fault! The infinite opening that exposed her fibrous legs, went around the world, but had a reasonable explanation: the dress had a lot of fabric and weighed more than expected, Hence its forced perch! A position that every aspiring film icon has reproduced ever since.

Jennifer Lawrence (2013)

Dior signed the most expensive dress in the history of the Oscars, with which Jennifer Lawrence picked up the golden statuette











Every Haute Couture suit that goes through the Oscars and draws attention, has thousands of hours of work behind it. And the one who led Jennifer Lawrence in the 2013 edition – yes, the same year that she stumbled on the stairs of the theater before picking up the golden statuette for Best Actress – signed by Dior has become one of the most acclaimed for a reason: It is the most expensive in history, more than 4 million dollars! The interpreter herself confessed in an interview that lthe first time the dress was tried on was the morning of the awards, a risk that ended in one of the most important days and style choices of her life.

Beyoncé (2015)

At the MET Gala, one of the first ‘naked’ dresses of the decade appeared, with rhinestones and colored crystals; a style that Kim Kardashian would later wear











Can it be a delicate and explosive dress at the same time? Yes, and Beyoncé confirmed it at the 2015 MET Gala with an exclusive design naked made especially for her with tulle and hundreds of colored crystal beads from Swarovski. An unforgettable design created by the emblematic house Givenchy and with the one who hit the famous New York stairs. This daring style that plays with transparencies and brilliants has already popularized it Cher in the past, but the musical artist has been the one who has followed her track very closely, as have other celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and even Rihanna.

Bella Hadid (2016)

The sexiest dress at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival was created by Alexander Vauthier











Any complicated – but successful – dress carries considerable risk, and Bella Hadid suffered a setback during his walk on the carpet at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. one of the sexiest red outfits que ha creado Alexander Vauthier, the model, as she confessed, lived one of the most embarrassing moments of his career when the wind lifted her look, exposing all the paparazzi to her minimal underwear. But this anecdote that happened to be trendy topic On social media, it helped him solidify his position in the industry to become what he is today: one of the most in-demand faces on the catwalk.

Blake Lively (2018)

It took Versace craftsmen 600 hours of work to create the embroidered dress of her choice for the MET Gala.











Who said that the dressing room of the queens and princesses is not still the result of inspiration? Well, pay attention, because one of the most remembered outfits of the last decade of the MET Gala makes a very special nod to the photogenic and ostentatious baroque period of the vestments. It was Blake Lively the one in charge of bringing to the ‘millennial’ public the wonders of the past with a spectacular red suit with golden embroidery Y more than 600 hours of work in the workshop of Versace. The suit was so voluminous that the actress from Gossip girl had to travel in a party bus to be able to arrive without any last minute unforeseen event to the most media event in the world of fashion.

Kim Kardashian (2019)

After 20 years without working, Thierry Mugler created this design of latex and applications as ‘drops of water’ with which Kim broke all the schemes at the same event











If there is anyone who can get a designer retired for more than 20 years to get his sewing workshop going again, that has been Kim kardashian. The queen of American celebrities broke all preset schemes with a stunning design from the French Thierry Mugler created from latex and water drop inlays with Swarovski crystals. A very tight proposal with a corset -very similar to the one she wore on another occasion Beyoncé- and with which she boasted of her famous curves. But be careful, because all that glitters is not gold: in a video he showed how complicated it was to put on it and if he had to escape to the bathroom … he should have the presence of some of his sisters!

Kylie and Kendall Jenner (2019)

They also dazzled on that date thanks to feathers, rhinestone beads, transparencies and heart-stopping necklines; a Versace nod to the iconic character Cher







If in 2001 Britney Spears attracted attention with the famous matching cowboy sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner They also did not go unnoticed upon arrival at the most important fashion event in 2019. With designs by Versace laden with details such as feathers, tulle, inlaid with rhinestones, crystals and delicate transparencies, they became the most acclaimed guests of the night. Two unique dresses in complementary colors -violet and orange- that recall the wonderful aesthetics of the cabaret and that recreate a very sensual drama that marked a before and after on the most photogenic stairs of the Big Apple.





