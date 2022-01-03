100,000 million in audiovisual content

Amazon, Apple, Disney, Netflix, HBO prepare large disbursements with the aim of competing for the first position in the audiovisual sector

The top eight US audiovisual companies are planning to spend at least € 100 billion on new movies and TV shows to try to cope with streaming.

As pointed out in the Financial Times, this huge outlay is mainly due to the concern that attracting new customers will be really difficult, especially after the growth driven by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

The problem is that although the most normal thing is that they will lose money with this attempt, the alternative is to stay out.

HBO also bets on audiovisual content.

“There is no going back,” says MoffettNathanson media analyst Michael Nathanson in the Financial Times. “The only way to compete is by spending more and more money on premium content.”

Most companies, including Walt Disney, Comcast, WarnerMedia and Amazon, are prepared to take losses. Including television rights, the estimate made by the Financial Times is about 124,000 million euros.

According to estimates by Morgan Stanley, Disney Plus is expected to invest in its own content and grow its streaming content between 35% and 40% in 2022. Spending on new movies and series is expected to reach 20,000 million, a number that increases to 29,000 million if sports rights are included.

Among the selection is Tom Hanks’ Pinocchio, a new installment of Cars and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series by Ewan McGregor. For their part, Netflix, ViacomCBS, Fox and Apple also expect to spend billions of dollars on new content.

The battle for content, the key in 2022.

“The real headline in 2022 is how much money has been allocated to platforms for content,” reveals John Sloss, partner at the Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes law firm and director of Cinetic Media, a talent management and advisory agency to the Financial Times. “It’s just mind blowing.”

Another problem they face is slow growth of new subscribers of the different streaming platforms, something they attribute to the delays caused by the coronavirus.

Industry voices are even wondering if streaming is a good business model, especially given the large amount of money that must be invested to keep up.

It is expected that Netflix it spends more than 15 billion on content in 2022, 25% more than in 2021 and 57% of the 9.57 billion it spent in 2020. With this in mind, the company hopes to reach equilibrium and have positive cash flow in 2022.

“This will be a milestone for Netflix if it achieves those goals,” CFRA Research media analyst Tuna Amobi told the FT.

In addition, the production costs of any content have grown considerably, both in the search for scenarios and in the hiring of personnel.

“Due only to competition for the talentBecause of everything that is involved in the productions, the costs of content have increased, “Christine McCarthy, Disney’s chief financial officer, told investors last month.