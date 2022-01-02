Yes look up!

one.- We start the year 2022 with great hope and desire to get ahead. Especially to leave behind the pandemic that is still present and active but that we now face with more weapons: that of knowledge about the disease and that of vaccines. We now live in a world hungry for fun and nostalgic for the old reality. That is why we are so aware of premieres and new entertainment proposals.

two.- One of the most anticipated releases at Christmas time was the movie Don’t look up (Don’t look up) written, directed and produced by Adam McKay and released worldwide by Netflix on December 24 after a limited release on December 10 in some theaters. It is an apocalyptic film, in the tone of a sarcastic comedy, in which the human race faces extinction due to an asteroid similar to the one that wiped out the dinosaurs.

3.- The most striking thing about this film is, without a doubt, the spectacular cast that makes it up. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and the glorious Meryl streep, are just some of the big names that appear in the credits. The mixture of generations between the performers makes the film attractive to a very wide audience.

4.- During his term as president of the United States, the orange president Donald trump, made a harsh criticism against Meryl streep calling her “Overrated actress”. Now she returns the blow playing a woman president – ostentatiously Republican – with very similar characteristics to Trump. Egolatrician, concerned about her popularity and supported by a silly son as Chief of Staff, Streep appears fascinating, as always.

5.- But nevertheless, Don’t look up it provoked highly polarized reactions. An acquaintance of mine, an entertainment journalist, angrily published a note in which, among other things, he said: “What a bad, absurd movie and why not say it? So stupid!” And their reaction is representative of what a certain sector thought. But what happens is that many people chose not to understand the central message: in this highly polarized society, we are more intolerant and blind than ever.

6.- I will not give spoilers, but suffice it to say that in the movie, the authorities and the media are more interested in their own interests than in saving humanity! And, in real life, this applies perfectly to issues such as global warming, the pandemic or economic crises. Currently, the speeches of the leaders are confronting people on rival camps so fierce and intolerant, that seeing that reality in a fictional story with a comedic tone hurts.

7.- Film production has such a specific formula that it is possible to learn it in any scriptwriting workshop. For this reason, when a filmmaker dares to break or change that formula, many people explode, seized with anger. Like when they changed the formula for Coca Cola. The narrative arc, but especially the end of Don’t look up They are not at all like what Hollywood generally prescribes for us. That’s why I highly recommend watching this movie with an open mind and a keen eye on reality.

