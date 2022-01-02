Xbox Adds Achievements List for GoldenEye 007 Preparing for its Xbox Launch?

In 1997 Rare released GoldenEye 007 exclusively for Nintendo 64; a first-person shooter based on the well-known secret agent 007. Said game was an adaptation of the 1995 film, both receiving very positive reviews and selling the game more than 8 million copies.

At the end of January 2021, several hours of an alleged remastering of the game, which was scheduled to be released for Xbox consoles, leaked. It is true that this project corresponds to the year 2007, but it is not at all unreasonable that they are currently working on something similar; and less so after Microsoft created a list of achievements for the game.

1000G listing for GoldenEye 007 appears on Xbox

The well-known insider and leaker Wario64, has released through Twitter the appearance of a complete list of achievements for GoldenEye 007, to which the journalist Tom Warren quoted saying “GoldenEye 007 on Xbox”, giving more credibility to the matter. At the moment it is unknown if it will finally arrive in the form of a remaster, backward compatible or in some similar way, we can only sit back and wait for the next news from Xbox.