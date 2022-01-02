Without the Mexican, Getafe gave Real Madrid a ‘bitter’ start to the year

The Real Madrid, leader of The Santander League, conceded his second loss of the season by falling on his visit to Coliseum Alfonso Pérez before him Getafe of the Mexican, Jose Juan Macías, (1-0), by a bit of Enes Ünal at nine minutes, to which he did not react, unable to overcome the goalkeeper’s success David soria.

The Getafe confirmed his reaction since the arrival of Quique Sánchez Flores to his bench, conquering for the first time in the season two consecutive victories, with an image of firmness since his defense of five.

Jan punished the overconfidence of Militao and Maksimovic He forgave the second Madrid defensive inaccuracy before focusing on defending the scoreboard in the derby.

The Real Madrid He longed for the figure of the Brazilian Vinícius Junior, absent for Coronavirus, and led by Luka modric he sought without reward the reaction.

The Croatian crashed with the crossbar and with a great save of David soria, the great protagonist of the game due to his firmness, decisive with another great stop to a shot from Casemiro in a second half in which Carlo Ancelotti’s team lowered their arrivals and showed doubts.

