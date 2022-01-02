WHO WILL WIN THE HÉCTOR ESPINO AWARD AS THE MVP OF THE SEASON?

Guadalajara Jalisco; January 1, 2022 (Media League ARCO) .-A total of 6 players who were undoubtedly a difference for their teams in the 2021-2022 Season presented by Caliente.mx, will compete for the “Héctor Espino” Trophy for the Most Valuable Player of the regular season.

Unlike in recent years, the MVP ballot will have a pitcher among the candidates who will be chosen by the specialized press and who will be announced in the development of this month of January 2022.

The candidates to win one of the top prizes in the ARCO Mexican Pacific League are the following:

FÉLIX PÉREZ (CHARROS DE JALISCO)

The Cuban, reached the ninth Jalisco after a triple change with the Sultans of Monterrey, being the Charros his fourth flannel in the LaMP and returns to the Most Valuable ballot after his outstanding participation in 2019-2020, precisely with the Monterrey team.

Perez appeared in a total of 56 games hitting .259 AVG, with 11 home runs and 46 RBIs.

JOEY MENESES (TOMATEROS DE CULIACÁN)

The fourth bat of the two-time champions finished as the leader in the RBI department with 47, precisely beating Félix Pérez de los Charros de Jalisco by one.

Meneses had one of his best seasons on offense, as in addition to being the king of the career produced, he hit 7 home runs, 62 hits -including 15 doubles and 1 triple- and scored 23 runs, averaging .290 in the box. batting.

KYLE MARTIN (MAYOS DE NAVOJOA)

The American of the Mayos, earned the right to be considered as a candidate for the Most Valuable Player of the regular season, since in 53 games he managed to become a core part of the tribe’s lineup.

Martin was home run champion with 17, beating his closest pursuer by 6, he also shone with 47 hits and 42 RBIs to finish with an OPS of .960.

THESE ARE THE CANDIDATES FOR PITCHER OF THE YEAR IN LAMP

TIRSO ORNELAS (MAYOS DE NAVOJOA)

Also a candidate for Rookie of the Year in the ARCO Mexican Pacific League, the numbers of the Navojoa Mayos patrolman are worthy of being eligible for the MVP.

Ornelas was the batting champion with .353 AVG, hitting a total of 77 hits with 16 doubles and 2 back strokes, dropping in 35 runs and scoring 36 with an .869 OPS.

VÍCTOR MENDOZA (YAQUIS DE OBREGÓN)

In his first full season with the Yaquis de Obregón, Víctor Mendoza had the responsibility of carrying the offense of the team led by Sergio Omar Gastelum and he did it in a great way.

Mendoza, participated in 51 games, was the second batting leader with .352 AVG, hit 69 hits, 10 home runs and drove in a total of 37 runs, finishing the circuit leader in OPS with .966.

JAKE SÁNCHEZ (ÁGUILAS DE MEXICALI)

What Jake Sánchez did in the 2021-2022 Season presented by Caliente.mx, puts him as a candidate for Reliever of the Year and also to contend for the Most Valuable.

The Aguilas de Mexicali closer, set a record for saves in a season with 26, they made them consecutively in chances to save, which is also a record in a season, in addition to being placed in fifth place of all times reaching 72 saves in his career.