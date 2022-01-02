When does Exatlón All Star premiere and who will participate?

If there is a project in which the leaders of Azteca are betting everything, it is in Exatlón All Star, a format in which some former participants of this reality show who were winners will put their talent to the test within the numerous physical tests to which they are subjected .

Now the date on which this program will be launched for the television has been confirmed, the curiosity also arises to know who will be part of the official cast of this sports competition that has become one of the favorites.

For those who cannot take off from this show that brings together numerous Mexican athletes, they should know that Exatlón All Star will begin on January 31, 2022; At the time, it was said that the program could be extended up to 15 weeks, however, Sandra Smester has not yet provided more details about it.

The Azteca content leader reported that in this format there will be competitions between the athletes who have already won the reality show, so there are already some spoiled ones that the public wants to see again.

Who will be part of Exatlón All Star on January 31, 2022?

Although at the time Mati Álvarez questioned his participation in the program, it should be noted that it was in Venga la Alegría: Weekend, where it was confirmed that he will be in this program that seeks to recover the high rating indexes.

Another of the confirmed contestants is Aristeo Cazares, who in addition to being a VLA host, also participated in Master Chef Celebrity México in its most recent edition.

Among the possible participants in the sports show, the names of the canoeist Heliud Pulido, the soccer player Patricio Araujo and the javelin thrower Evelyn Grijalbo, who could be in Exatlón All Star, sound strong.

“This is an annual competition, which year after year will give an automatic invitation to all the champions and finalists in the history of this journey,” said Antonio Rosique in an interview.

You might also be interested in: