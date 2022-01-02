WhatsApp: This is the new fraud through the application | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- Although instant messaging applications such as WhatsApp They are made in order to facilitate communication between people who are not close, there are those who make use of these to commit crimes such as scam, thus overshadowing the various benefits they offer us.

Currently one of the most used deceptions by scammers on WhatsApp is that of “Friend who needs help.”

For this the cybercriminals they make use of an account that has been hacked and they send messages to the friends or relatives of the account holder to ask for money.

How do cybercriminals operate in applications like WhatsApp?

To exemplify this scam, the portal All digital took the case of Sinai, WhatsApp user who was a victim of this scam on behalf of her friend Alex residing in U.S, and who supposedly told him that I would send appliances to Mexico, so he needed your help to receive the package at home, he even sent him a photo of the shipping invoice.

About this, two days later, Sinai received a message from WhatsApp supposedly from the Fedex parcel, where he was informed that as the shipment exceeded the allowed monetary value, a fine of more than 120 thousand pesos by the SAT.

Behind this Alex assured Sinai who had transferred the money for said fine, even received a photo again that allegedly confirmed the transaction.

However, because the transfer was supposedly made on a Saturday, the money was not yet reflected in his account. Nevertheless Alex he insisted on Sinai that he could not lose such a package, and before this he asked let her be the one to pay the fine money so that the shipment was not returned to customs, as it contained more than electrical appliances.

Package allegedly had money too

Subsequently, Sinai He said that his friend confessed that such a package hid some two million dollarsIn addition to threatening her to pay the fine, because if the authorities discovered the contents of the package then she would also be affected.

Due to pressure from his friend and the alleged company Fedex, Sinai ended up paying half the fine, that is 47 thousand pesos.

When sending a screenshot of the deposit, Sinai he realized that it was a fraud, because the criminals admitted the fact and even made fun of her.

After this unfortunate experience, Sinai commented that she is now very suspicious when talking to her WhatsApp contacts, but that this has made her take more precautions to avoid being the victim of another fraud.