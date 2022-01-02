What’s coming The 22 most anticipated series and movies of 2022

“Thor: Love and Thunder”: loving the God of Thunder

Also loaded is the grid of Marvel cinematic premieres (soon we will have the new “Doctor Strange” in theaters), but the center promises to be the winter holidays premiere, which will bring again the God of Thunder and will have Lady Thor as a companion , a character to be played by Natalie Portman.

“Legally blonde 3”, the return of Elle Woods to the screen

One of the most unexpected returns, and that in these times everything returns: Reese Witherspoon puts herself back in the shoes of Elle Woods, the blonde who wants more than just to have fun and who can do everything. The third installment will arrive in May, although little is known about the plot that will wrap the film.

“The Sandman”, Gaiman’s masterpiece, on TV

Considered unacceptable, Neil Gaiman’s cartoon that mixes modern myth and dark fantasy will finally have a TV series on Netflix: The Sandman follows the people affected by Morpheus, the King of Sleep, as he repairs the cosmic mistakes he has made during his vast existence.

“Top Gun: Maverick”: Tom Cruise returns to the skies

No less than 36 years since the original film, Tom Cruise returns to his role as Maverick, although now older and turned into a flight instructor. As anticipated, among the new recruits will be the son of his friend Goose, which will lead him to confront various ghosts from his past in this long-awaited sequel.

“Moon Knight”: multiple Marvel personalities

Marvel is preparing numerous series for this season (“Ms. Marvel”, “She / Hulk”, “Secret Invasion”), but the most promising is “Moon Knight”, which will mark the entry of Oscar Isaac to the Marvel Universe, embodying Marc Spector is a former CIA agent with bipolar disorder, whose life is saved by the moon god Khonshu.

“WeCrashed”, a story of ambition and fall

Another Apple TV +: This series portrays the true story of the greed-filled rise and inevitable downfall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups, a coworking space that was too good to be true. Platform Big Bet: They star Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.

“Licorice Pizza”: Growing Up According to Paul Thomas Anderson

On January 27, American auteur cinema returns to the big screen: after several months of Hollywood tanks, comes the new Paul Thomas Anderson, the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine, of how they grow up together, go out and end up falling in love with it. San Fernando Valley in 1973.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”, the return of an iconic character

Under Disney, “Star Wars” has found more success on the small screen than on the big screen, and for that reason it is committed to bringing back one of the audience’s favorite characters on television: with Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi returns to life to tell his story after Episode III. One of adventures.

“The Crown” returns for its fifth season

With a new cast change, the latest, “The Crown”, one of the most awarded series on television, will premiere its fifth season on Netflix in November. Among the palace intrigues will have a central place Lady Di, played by Elizabeth Debicki. Imelda Staunton will take on the role of the Queen.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse”: more Spider-Man

After the blockbuster of the third installment of the saga starring Tom Holland, the second part of the animated film that captivated audiences in 2018 will be released this year in April. It will be the first of two parts, with the second installment scheduled to premiere in 2023.

“The Lord of the Rings”, the great bet of the year

The great bet of Amazon Prime Video: in September the series will arrive that will take place in the universe of “The Lord of the Rings”, although it will take place before the stories of the novels (and the movies), in the Second Age of Middle-earth , thousands of years before “The Hobbit”. From now on, there will be adventures against evil.

“The alley of lost souls”: with the Del Toro label

Double premiere this year for Guillermo del Toro: in addition to his stop motion adaptation of “Pinocchio”, a remake of “The Alley of Lost Souls” will premiere in theaters in January, one of scams to which he will add his particular fantastic and atmospheric. Probably nominated for an Oscar.

“Killers of the Flower Moon”, the new from Scorsese

Apple TV + will premiere this year the new one by Martin Scorsese: the filmmaker returns to the fray after “The Irishman”, with Leo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, to tell the story of the FBI investigation into the mysterious murders of members of the tribe Osage in 1920, an investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover.

“Stranger Things”, the most anticipated return of the year

That “Stranger Things” has lowered its quality after its excellent first installment is no secret, but even so the fans are anxiously awaiting the fourth installment, which has been waiting: the third premiered in July 2019 and the fourth will land at some point of 2022 on Netflix to continue the story of Once.

“Fantastic Beasts 3”, with Dumbledore at the helm

The saga starring Newt Scamander, a prequel to the “Harry Potter” stories, did not take off, and then they changed the protagonist: from this third installment, the five-film saga will function as the tale of Albus Dumbledore’s youth, one of the favorite characters of the magical franchise.

“The House of the Dragon”, plus “Game of Thrones”

HBO will also have its big fantastic bet this year: a prequel to “Game of Thrones” that will focus on the controversial House Targaryen and the civil war that engulfed the family many years before the events of the fantastic classic created by George RR Martin. . First of several projects in this universe to see the light.

“Masters of the Air”: Spielberg and Tom Hanks, together again

Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg work together again, and again on a project linked to World War II. In an epic key, the series, without a release date, follows the true and tragic story of the American bomber pilots in World War II who brought the war to Hitler’s doorstep.

“Elvis” through the lens of Baz Luhrmann

Biopics are in fashion: this year we will have several (including “Blonde”, a portrait of Marilyn Monroe) but the most anticipated is this story about the King of Rock and roll, told by Baz Luhrmann (“Moulin Rouge”) and acted by Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, who contracted COVID filming it on one of the first stopped filming.

“The Afterparty”: crimes and perspectives

Chris Miller and Phil Lord, two of the most important comic voices of the present, sign this Apple series that will be released this month and that tells the story of a mysterious murder that takes place in a high school reunion, from eight different perspectives, one per episode.

“Who is Anna”, the story of a scammer

Successful fiction creator Shonda Rhimes continues her alliance with Netflix with this series based on a real case: a journalist investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the legendary heiress and Instagram star who stole the hearts and money of the social elite from New York. Premiere in February of this year.

“Avatar 2”: return to Pandora, but from below

Towards the end of the year James Cameron promised to release the sequel to “Avatar”, the first of four continuations that he has planned. This second part will travel to another world: the ocean of Pandora, which will be just as rich, diverse, crazy and imaginative, but without being a tropical jungle.