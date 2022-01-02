What will Katy Perry say? Orlando Bloom’s photo that angered moms

A photo captured by the paparazzi has been something to talk about in recent days, the actor Orlando Bloom has been widely criticized for how he went for a walk with his little daughter. Apparently the walks are a classic in the family of the actor of “Troya”, along with Katy Perry and the daughter of both. However, many moms worry about the weather that the new dad had chosen for a walk.

Walking in the rain is always a great attraction, however this activity for a little baby, as is Daisy Dove Bloom, it can be dangerous to your health. Cold or water are factors that her parents must protect her from. Although they were warmly dressed and with umbrellas, the criticism was not long in coming.

