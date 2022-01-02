What will Katy Perry say? Orlando Bloom’s photo that angered moms

A photo captured by the paparazzi has been something to talk about in recent days, the actor Orlando Bloom has been widely criticized for how he went for a walk with his little daughter. Apparently the walks are a classic in the family of the actor of “Troya”, along with Katy Perry and the daughter of both. However, many moms worry about the weather that the new dad had chosen for a walk.

Walking in the rain is always a great attraction, however this activity for a little baby, as is Daisy Dove Bloom, it can be dangerous to your health. Cold or water are factors that her parents must protect her from. Although they were warmly dressed and with umbrellas, the criticism was not long in coming.

The truth is that the opinions to which these celebrities are exposed can be uncomfortable and absurd. This is the first reason why Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom They have decided to protect the face of their daughter Daisy. Preserving the privacy of your children is something that many celebrities have taken as a healthy path.

Apart from the criticism for the walk of the actor of “Pirates of the Caribbean” with his daughter in the rain, there are rumors of marriage for Katy Y Orlando. A few days ago an image was leaked in which you can see in the hand of the singer of “Firewall”, a ring that looks more like a wedding band.

The artists got engaged in 2019, and because of the pandemic they would have delayed all kinds of wedding plans. Although without the formal union, Katy Perry Y Orlando Bloom they have said more in love than ever.